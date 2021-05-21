Overturned lorry blocks A605 near Peterborough service station
Emergency services are at the scene after a lorry overturned close to the Haddon Services on the A605 near Peterborough.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 7:13 am
Peterborough police said on social media the road is likely to be closed for two to three hours and drivers should avoid the area.
On social media officers said: “#Haddon #A605 Due to a lorry overturned in the road the A605 by Haddon service is closed for the next 2-3hrs #roadclosure.”
The incident happened at around 5.15am and recovery work has been underway since then.