Overturned lorry blocks A605 near Peterborough service station

Emergency services are at the scene after a lorry overturned close to the Haddon Services on the A605 near Peterborough.

By Mark Edwards
Friday, 21st May 2021, 7:13 am
Police traffic update.

Peterborough police said on social media the road is likely to be closed for two to three hours and drivers should avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

On social media officers said: “#Haddon #A605 Due to a lorry overturned in the road the A605 by Haddon service is closed for the next 2-3hrs #roadclosure.”

The incident happened at around 5.15am and recovery work has been underway since then.