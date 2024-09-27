Unprecedented number of stray cats and kittens in Peterborough and surrounding areas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cat owners are causing an unprecedented influx of newborn kittens to die by being dumped or euthanised because, put simply, they are being thoroughly irresponsible by not having their cats neutered. This is causing many of these mums and their kittens to die because they are chucked out as the so called owners can’t be bothered with them. These poor souls fending for themselves

With a heavy heart I am writing this. We are now at a point where people are having their cats and kittens put to sleep or just dumped as they can't find homes for them - this is a fact, not made up, as we are dealing with this heartbreaking situation right now.

The real fact is that the more people allow their cats to breed however much we bang on about neutering this is going to happen as there are just not the homes especially for older cats, they don't stand a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are facing a crisis in the cat population in Peterborough and dare say every where and still the breeding goes on! We get daily calls saying 'My cat has had kittens and I can't find homes'.

Photo by Deniz Yılmaz on Unsplash

Cats are being abandoned because people are going back home to their own country.

We urge people PLEASE don't get a cat if you are not 100% sure you are staying in this country! Most of these calls are from people who SAY they are going tomorrow, and that gives us no chance to find a space for him or her, and we are the ones who spend sleepless nights wondering what will happen to the cat.

There isn't any good news in the cat world at the moment! We STILL have over 80 kittens plus adults awaiting to go into foster homes till they eventually, hopefully will be rehomed to a loving family! We have to take this seriously, animals do matter and we are doing them a disservice by standing by and not considering neutering as a priority before making chipping a law, we really do not need any more cats being born into an uncertain and terrifying future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a myth that if all cats were neutered they would die out.

Let's challenge Peterborough Council. We have to start somewhere, someone to stand with us and help stem this tide of unwanted baby and adult strays on our streets and please please to prevent further breeding.