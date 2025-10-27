Putting Peterborough at the heart of growth

Mayor Paul Bristow championing Peterborough at the UKREiiF Investment Conference earlier this year

When I was elected Mayor in May, I made a clear promise to unlock our region’s true potential and get Peterborough and Cambridgeshire moving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week marked a huge moment for our city’s economic future, as the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Board, which I chair, approved the region’s Local Growth Plan (LGP).

But what is it? The Local Growth plan is our roadmap to making Peterborough and the rest of Cambridgeshire the fastest growing local economy outside the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re already recognised for our growth potential, transformed skills and education opportunities, pioneering businesses and young population. We’re in a great location, with fast links to London, the north and Midlands, and we’re the gateway to the East.

We’re ready to regenerate and grow, but Peterborough’s potential can’t be taken for granted.

That’s why the LGP is ambitious – it includes my target to triple the size of the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire economy by 2050. But to do that, we need investment. Improved transport, more homes, better jobs, and expanded infrastructure like energy and water are needed to power up our region. This isn’t wishful thinking - it’s a plan built in partnership with Government and with input from business to turn ambition into action.

And the work to get that investment has already begun. During last week’s Government-organised Regional Investment Summit, I was pitching Peterborough to the rest of the UK and internationally as a place to invest. Chancellor Rachel Reeves even pointed out the work being done here in Peterborough, with the exciting Peterborough Station Quarter, where work thankfully begins this autumn after I battled for the cash when I was the city’s MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the LGP, we’ve identified four new Opportunity Zones for growth, which includes Peterborough. This puts more meat on the bones of how we can get the city’s economy growing.

It starts with improving accessibility and transport and making it easier to get in and around Peterborough.

We’re pushing ahead with the Station Quarter development which will completely transform the station route to the city centre. This project is an important part of what that regeneration and investment looks like, creating a more attractive gateway into the city, while also opening up land for housing and businesses.

But it doesn’t stop there. We’re already seen huge success from the establishment and growth of ARU Peterborough. It's partly why I’m confident we can now go on to deliver Peterborough Community Stadium – a home for Peterborough United, as well as a concert venue and opportunity for a new indoor swimming pool. The people this would attract would bring fresh opportunities to the city centre for jobs and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And our LGP also seeks to expand Peterborough’s already successful advanced manufacturing, agri-food and tech and energy and clean-tech sectors. Through investment into skills and helping businesses and their supply chains to thrive, we can establish Peterborough further as a real magnet for further investment. That means new and growing businesses, more entrepreneurship, fresh investment and the great jobs for local people which follow.

Growth is good. It brings better jobs, stronger businesses and more money to invest back in our communities, resulting in a healthier, wealthier and happier region. I’m unapologetic in wanting to bring more of it to Peterborough.

The time for change is now. The LGP meets the city’s potential, and now I’m going to work with Government and local partners to deliver it.