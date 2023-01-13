Opinion: What does 2023 hold for the city?

May this year will see local elections - with one in three seats up for grabs

2023 starts with a couple of small pluses for bus users in Peterborough. There is evidence that the epidemic of cancellations that was plaguing Stagecoach bus service is at last coming to an end and Government has launched a new initiative to encourage bus travel by capping all single fares at a maximum of £2.

But, like many Government initiatives, it is only short lived and it ends on 31 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for many people in Peterborough prospects for 2023 are looking rather bleak. I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you about the impacts of rising costs for food, energy and a range of other things that we all rely on.

One small example: I have just received the renewal quote for my home insurance and find it has gone up by almost 50% compared to last year. The current Conservative government seems to have achieved the unusual feat of having a stagnant economy and rampant inflation both at the same time: I believe it’s called “Stagflation”.

And add to that labour shortages across the economy. One thing the Government does not like to admit is that “Brexit” has contributed to all of these problems and personally I am convinced that rejoining the European Single Market will be something high on the agenda for any future (non-Conservative) Government.

In May 2023 there will be elections to Peterborough City Council. Most parts of the City have three member council wards, so that means one out of your three councillors will be up for election. The Conservatives have run Peterborough for 23 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They took the City to the edge of financial collapse and are now trying to claim credit because things are not quite so bad as they were two years ago. But on many of the big issues facing the City they have run out of ideas.

My own view has always been that Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens have much in common particularly on key topics such as transport and climate change. People generally like the idea of politicians working together across party lines and it’s a shame that our antiquated voting system often prevents that from happening by giving absolute power to a party with only minority support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, I would like to add a small tribute to the Bishop of Peterborough, who has just retired after 13 years in post.