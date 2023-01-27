Opinion: Lib Dems launch eight point plan for Peterborough

Lib Dems want a better, more reliable and affordable bus service.

For the past 23 years, under Conservative rule, our city has been falling backwards. Our City Council is over-centralised and secretive, we are failing to act to address the climate emergency, our services are being cut while anti-social behaviour is increasing and lack of affordable housing has become a major issue.

We in the Liberal Democrats want to create a fair, safe and sustainable Peterborough, in which everyone is equally empowered to fulfil their ambitions and live a healthy life. We believe that our city can have a bright future; but only with fresh ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end, we have just launched an "Eight Point Plan for Peterborough" which sets out what Lib Dem priorities will be if we find ourselves in position of influence after the City Council elections in May.

1. Lib Dems want to see crime and anti-social behaviour reduced. We would ensure that the Council's enforcement officers work in residential areas across the city and not just in the city centre.

2. We want to see the climate emergency tackled effectively. Lib Dems want to see the Council promote low carbon housing, energy and transport across the City.

3. Residents should be given a bigger say over what happens in their area. We want to scrap the Council's secretive cabinet decision making processes and open up the Council to more public scrutiny.

4. Lib Dems would improve public transport, roads and pavements and prioritise investment in walking, cycling and public transport; aiming to create a bus service that is reliable, frequent and affordable.

5. We would prioritise creation of a new housing strategy which gets homeless people off the streets and provides affordable housing to all who need it.

6. We want to improve education for people of all ages and to ensure that all children can attend their local school if they and their parents so wish.

7. Lib Dems will work to make Peterborough an "age friendly city": helping older people to live well, tackling social isolation and improving support for both paid and unpaid carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.The Conservatives like to pretend they are financially competent but two years ago, under their watch, the City Council came close to financial meltdown. Lib Dems would invest wisely in services and facilities that work for all residents.

This week, we have also launched a revamped local Liberal Democrat website at www.peterboroughlibdems.org.uk , so please go there to find out more about Liberal Democrat activities locally and to find out how you can help us realise our ambitions for Peterborough.