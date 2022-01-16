Opinion: ‘Should Peterborough’s Town Bridge be closed on Posh match days?’
Peterborough United fan Andy Fisher has written to suggest the city council should close Town Bridge for a period on osh match days...
Myself and a number of other Posh fans, police officers and away supporters feel the decision by the council not to close the town bridge to traffic while the crowd disperse after games is the wrong decision.
The Millwall fixture in December resulted in a number of angry incidents with motorists not taking care when pedestrians were spilling onto the road.
I spoke to a number of police officers who were in agreement with me over safety, but couldn’t do anything to alleviate the problem.
I have been in contact with the council regarding this matter and highlighted the risk of a fatal accident.
The reply I received wasn’t positive, I was informed there is a meeting to discuss the matter in February, this meeting comes too late in my opinion.
Posh have two high profile teams coming to London Road before the meeting, surely a risk assessment needs to be done sooner rather than later.