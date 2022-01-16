Opinion: ‘Should Peterborough’s Town Bridge be closed on Posh match days?’

Should Town Bridge be closed to traffic for some periods on Posh match days?

Myself and a number of other Posh fans, police officers and away supporters feel the decision by the council not to close the town bridge to traffic while the crowd disperse after games is the wrong decision.

The Millwall fixture in December resulted in a number of angry incidents with motorists not taking care when pedestrians were spilling onto the road.

I spoke to a number of police officers who were in agreement with me over safety, but couldn’t do anything to alleviate the problem.

I have been in contact with the council regarding this matter and highlighted the risk of a fatal accident.

The reply I received wasn’t positive, I was informed there is a meeting to discuss the matter in February, this meeting comes too late in my opinion.