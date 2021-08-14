Opinion: ‘Shocked at no provision for Peterborough’s market in Northminster plans’

The proposed regeneration of Northminster

The Peterborough Civic Society is shocked and surprised to note from the planning application for Northminster that no provision has been made for the presence of a market within the application.

As you probably know, there has been a market in Peterborough for at least the last 100 years and this has proved to be a valuable asset for the citizens of Peterborough and one not to be lightly dispensed with.

The society believes that every town and city should have a market as a market brings life, interest and a place to meet for its residents and visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A visual for the proposed regeneration of Northminster

We understand from the market traders concerned, that there has been minimal consultation with the council and that no alternative sites have been proposed, therefore putting their livelihoods at risk and leaving local residents and visitors without a market to purchase their fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and fish.

The society earnestly request that Peterborough City Council look into this matter with great urgency, and if it decides ultimately that the market cannot be continued on its current site, then a viable alternative site should be found as soon as possible and discussions should take place with all interested parties without further delay.

The society therefore requests that the council should take this action as soon as possible and await hearing from them with their proposals.

A visual for the proposed regeneration of Northminster