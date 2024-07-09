Letter: Thank you - I am proud of what we have achieved
People have said to me it must be hard to lose by such a tight margin. Just 118 votes. And while we may have bucked the national trend in some ways; a loss is a loss, and the electorate is rarely wrong.
For all my supporters and backers – many of whom worked night and day for me – I just want to say how sorry I am for not being able to get us over the line.
To the new Labour MP, I want to congratulate him on his success and wish him all the very best. It is in Peterborough’s interests he succeeds.
I am proud of what we achieved together in my time as our MP. Over £125 million for our City that delivered our new University, will build a brand new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre offering up to 67,000 extra scans, checks and tests every year, and create a brand new Station Quarter offering hope to our City Centre, jobs and retail.
I have prided myself on being approachable, accessible, and visible for every community. This must continue.
The new MP has made a lot of promises around NHS dentists, a swimming pool and to the Muslim community on international issues.
And on this, I am sure he will be held to account.
While all the enormous posters with my face on them have been taken down, I am going nowhere. Peterborough has been my City since 1985.
I am not blind to our challenges, but our City is great.
Paul Bristow,Peterborough