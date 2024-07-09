Letter: Thank you - I am proud of what we have achieved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To the people of Peterborough, thank you from the very bottom of my heart for letting me do the best job I will ever have for the last four and half years.

People have said to me it must be hard to lose by such a tight margin. Just 118 votes. And while we may have bucked the national trend in some ways; a loss is a loss, and the electorate is rarely wrong.

For all my supporters and backers – many of whom worked night and day for me – I just want to say how sorry I am for not being able to get us over the line.

To the new Labour MP, I want to congratulate him on his success and wish him all the very best. It is in Peterborough’s interests he succeeds.

Peterborough's former MP Paul Bristow

I am proud of what we achieved together in my time as our MP. Over £125 million for our City that delivered our new University, will build a brand new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre offering up to 67,000 extra scans, checks and tests every year, and create a brand new Station Quarter offering hope to our City Centre, jobs and retail.

I have prided myself on being approachable, accessible, and visible for every community. This must continue.

The new MP has made a lot of promises around NHS dentists, a swimming pool and to the Muslim community on international issues.

And on this, I am sure he will be held to account.

While all the enormous posters with my face on them have been taken down, I am going nowhere. Peterborough has been my City since 1985.