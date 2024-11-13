Letter: Saddened by lack of respect during minute's silence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday my brother and I, who are both retired, attended the game between Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

Before the game there was a one-minute silence to remember all those who have sacrificed their lives in the First and Second World Wars, and wars since. Players, dignitaries, army representatives and the capacity crowd of over 12,660 football fans stood in silence, as the bugler played The Last Post.

Unfortunately it was only a matter of seconds before an away fan broke the silence by hurling insults at the POSH fans. Both fans traded insults at one another through shouting and swearing, as the stoic bugler continue to play on and the MC over the tannoy system begged for silence, but to no avail.

In the end the spectators clapped to drown out the bad language and the whole ceremony dissolved into disrespectful chaos.

My grandfather fought as a radio operator on the Somme in the First World War and was mustard-gassed, which affected his breathing for the rest of his life, living to 83 years of age.

My father was a searchlight operator in the Second World War but at the age of 23 had his eardrum blown out and was deaf for the rest of his life, living to 68 years of age.

Many millions of men and women, both military and civilian, lost their lives in those two great wars, not to mention the millions that were, and have been, injured or killed in subsequent wars. Surely to have one or two minutes of silence, to remember those that have sacrificed their tomorrow that we could have our today, is not a big ask out of 365 days of the year?

The disrespectful behaviour of the few is totally inexcusable and they should be ashamed of their behaviour. The men and women who died did it so that we could enjoy watching a football game in peace in our land, which we should never underestimate. Unfortunately this was not the only game that was tarnished, as the same happened between Northampton versus Birmingham at St Andrews on Saturday, and also north of the border in Scotland at the Celtic game when a portion of the crowd started chanting pro-IRA songs.

I had never seen anything like it and was saddened that the stoic bugler and the army cadets on the field had to endure such deplorable behaviour.

I applaud all the other businesses and companies throughout Peterborough that observed the one or two minutes silence over the weekend, in order that we should never forget those who have given their all that we might enjoy peace in these times.

Signed, one disappointed fan (name and address supplied)