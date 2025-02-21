Letter: Praise for City Hospital treatment after fall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is so much negativity spoken about the NHS that I just wanted to mention how good the service I received was on Sunday 9 February.

I had the misfortune to trip on a Saturday evening on my way out. Undeterred I carried on but on Sunday morning realised I’d done some damage to my arm. Arriving at the Urgent Care Centre I was triaged within 10 minutes and after about 1.5 hours I was seen by a health practitioner.

An X-ray was called for which involved a 15 minute wait. Returning to the health practitioner who read the X-ray she provided me with a sling as I clearly had as small fracture.

All staff were great and I felt listened to.

Letter writer's praise for care at Peterborough City Hospital

All was done and dusted within 2.5 hours. The following morning I had a phone call from a friendly member of the virtual fracture clinic who had looked once more at my X-ray, read the notes taken on Sunday and concurred with the initial diagnosis. He told me that I should do particular exercises and e mailed an info sheet to me .

On Friday I received my copy of the letter sent to my GP confirming everything. Credit where credit is due. Well done Peterborough City Hospital .

Judy Jones, Lea Gardens, Peterborough