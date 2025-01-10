Letter: Peterborough environmental charity's 'retrograde step'

Readers may be aware that we have in Peterborough a successful environmental charity called PECT (The Peterborough Environment City Trust).

They were created in 1992 and over the years have done some great projects, including the Millennium Green Wheel Cycleway.

They have always had a structure whereby any resident in Peterborough who is interested in their work could apply to be come a member and have input into their strategy and a right to attend the AGM and vote to elect board members for the Charity, approve the accounts etc.

Regretfully over recent years, the number of members of PECT declined and then in December of 2024 it was decided to abolish the membership scheme completely. So in future the PECT's board members will effectively appoint themselves and have no wider body to hold them to account.

From the official opening of the Green Wheel which PECT helped to deliverFrom the official opening of the Green Wheel which PECT helped to deliver
There will also be no way of anyone other than the board members having any input into the governance of the charity.

As a former board member of PECT over many years, I find this very concerning. I don't think it's very open or democratic and I wish they would reconsider this retrograde step.

Nick Sandford,

Odecroft, Peterborough

