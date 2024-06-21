Letter: North Westgate plan is not what city needs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I have just been reading in the Peterborough Telegraph about the latest proposal for the long-awaited North Westgate development in the city.

It appears that the development will feature a lot of facilities that Peterborough doesn't need :

Office space. Peterborough has plenty already and a significant proportion of office staff work from home these days.

A hotel. The council have been struggling to get the Hilton Garden completed for about 5 years now. Why do we need another hotel?

Flats. The city is full of buildings that are being redeveloped as flats.

What is the purpose of this development, other than to enrich property developers?

Why not consider facilities which will enrich the lives of Peterborough residents, such as a 50metre swimming pool, or green open space with public sports facilities?

The South Bank development is a complete white elephant. Why the rush to build another one?