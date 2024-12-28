Letter: Future of the Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I write to draw attention to the people of Peterborough that in the council`s efforts to repay their debts, the Dementia Resource Centre premises have been sold off and DRC must be out by March 2025.

Funding has been cut by 51%. I appreciate there is good intention to keep the services going following three staff redundancies, the plan to share Bretton library premises does not meet the needs of the people living with dementia and I am very concerned on the affect this is already having and will have on those living with dementia, their families and carers.

The DRC in York Road, houses the NHS Memory Clinic and Dementia Support Workers. It has a small café, hairdressers for service users, lounges for meetings, social events including the “Singing for the Brain”.

The benefits of music and singing is well known, a vital activity. I should add that Libraries historically are quiet areas, not a place for singing/dancing group activities necessary for the wellbeing of all concerned.

Inside the Dementia Resource Centre which is to be relocated to Bretton Library.

A “gem” we should nurture, is unique, there is no other Centre like this nationwide. A beacon of help and hope. A great asset to Peterborough deserves to be relocated into similar premises now and not shared. Dementia is on the increase.

One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia in their lifetime. There is no cure.

The PCC plans are available to view on their website, Under Planning Application 24/01348/R3FUL deadline date to make comments is the 6th January 2025.

Just as the Library service needs their space to meet the needs/wellbeing of the communities of Peterborough, so to the services providing support to those affected by dementia within Peterborough and its surrounding area.

Heather Hooper

Volunteer and Dementia Friends Ambassador