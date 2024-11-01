Westminster Life: We owe it to them to remember

It was a pleasure to join the launch of the annual Poppy Appeal in the city centre last week, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Remembrance is the moment we come together as a nation to honour those who have served and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms and protect our way of life.

I am deeply proud of our veterans, serving personnel and the families who support them, for the contribution they make to our country.

That’s why it was a privilege to join Sandy, Martin and volunteers in the city centre at the weekend for the launch of the Poppy Appeal.

Andrew Pakes MP with the the Poppy Appeal launch team in the city centre

Volunteers will be in the city centre every day and at various locations across the city. I’d encourage you to support them.

Together we remember the service and sacrifice of UK and Commonwealth personnel not only in the First and Second World Wars, but in all conflicts since.

It is a moment to remember all who have served, and each personal story of those who have served.

This is something Peterborough takes seriously, and I’d like to thank Councillor Jason McNally, himself a veteran, for his work as Armed Services Champion for the city.

Jason was also instrumental in the recent rededication of the peace gardens and war memorial in Central Park.

I’ve always loved Central Park and I live just around the corner. But the sunken gardens and memorial are my favourite place.

Peterborough has also become the first council in the country to unveil a plaque in dedication to nuclear test veterans. It was a special moment to have representatives of LABRATS join us in Central Park alongside our own nuclear test veteran, Cllr Alan Dowson.

LABRATS represents nuclear veterans, scientists, civilians and their families across the world who have been affected by the Atomic/nuclear testing programme.

I will always been a champion for those who serve and who have served our city and country. I am proud of our country and patriotic about our future.

The government is committed to strengthening support for our veterans and our Armed Forces Community – we will renew the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served, and their families.

This is a commitment I take seriously.

You may see a little bit less of me over the coming weeks as I have signed up to the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme.

This week I am at the Armed Forces Defence Academy and as part of the scheme will spend some of time visiting serving personnel across the country.

It is important to me as a MP that I listen, learn and support our armed forces.