Westminster Life: We are making transport work

For years, residents across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have faced an unreliable and expensive bus network, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Too often, services have been infrequent, poorly connected, and unaffordable, leaving people struggling to get to work, school and essential appointments.

That is why the Tiger Pass, which offers £1 fares for under-25s, has been such a significant step forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its introduction in May 2024, nearly 40,000 young people have signed up, using the pass for more than 800,000 journeys.

Ensuring consistent, reliable, and affordable transport across the whole region must remain a priority.

It has made a huge difference, particularly for students, apprentices, and young workers, helping them access education, training, and employment without the financial burden of high travel costs.

The success of the Tiger Pass is a testament to Anna Smith’s leadership in overseeing its rollout, ensuring that young people across the region have access to affordable and reliable public transport.

Working alongside Labour Mayor Dr Nik Johnson as Deputy Mayor and lead on transport, she has championed a passenger-first approach, putting communities at the heart of bus reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under her watch, the Combined Authority has delivered tangible improvements, from launching 30 new or improved bus routes to rolling out the Tiger on Demand service, which provides a flexible transport option for rural areas.

With plans for bus franchising now underway, Anna has helped lay the groundwork for a fairer, more reliable system - one designed around the needs of local communities rather than private profits.

The impact is already clear. The Tiger on Demand service, which allows residents in rural areas to book buses when needed, has provided over 4,100 journeys since launching in January. Meanwhile, a newly published regional bus map is helping passengers better understand the services available to them, with an online version in development.

However, there is still work to do. Some operators have not yet signed up to the Tiger Pass, meaning not all services offer the £1 fare. And while new routes have been introduced, some areas remain underserved, particularly in more remote parts of our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensuring consistent, reliable, and affordable transport across the whole region must remain a priority.

The early success of the Tiger Pass shows that when real investment is made, public transport can work for local people.

If we are serious about reducing congestion, cutting carbon emissions, and giving people a genuine alternative to driving, we must continue expanding and improving bus services.

As the Mayoral election approaches, it is crucial that we build on this progress rather than let these hard-won improvements go to waste.

With the continued leadership of those who have championed a fairer transport system, we have a real opportunity to create a network that is reliable, affordable, and fit for the future.