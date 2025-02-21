Westminster Life: We are giving people a fair deal

Scrolling through the news this week, one headline stood out: “I’ve got more money than I can spend – how can I shelter it from the socialists?” (writes Sam Carling MP for North West Cambridgeshire)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the kind of thing that might seem like satire, but no - it was a serious piece, advising the very wealthiest on how to avoid contributing their fair share.

Meanwhile, on the doorstep this weekend, I spoke to people in our communities who are struggling with the cost of living. Families worried about rising rents, workers feeling stretched to their limits, and retirees choosing between heating and groceries. That’s the reality most people are facing - and that’s why this Labour government is focused on delivering real change for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve already taken action to support working people. The New Deal for Working People is set to transform workers’ rights, ensuring job security from day one, banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, and making work pay. Some critics claim that strengthening workers’ protections will hurt businesses, but the truth is the opposite: fairer workplaces lead to better staff retention, higher productivity, and stronger businesses.

​Justin Madders MP spoke on the benefits of giving workers more security this week. Photo: ©House of Commons

As the Minister for Employment Rights put it this week, giving people more certainty at work is not just the right thing to do, it’s good for business.

Let’s not forget the history of this: when Labour introduced the national minimum wage, the Conservatives told us it would be the end of business. And every time Labour has taken action to provide a better deal for working people, the same arguments have been made.

We are committed to supporting business through our broader work to fix the foundations of our economy and restore public services. Because of how long NHS waiting lists have become over the last decade, huge numbers of people are away from work on long-term sickness: and by supporting those people to get the medical help they need, we can help them back into work. The funding we raised through our budget is doing exactly that – and statistics have just come through showing that we’ve delivered our target of two million extra NHS appointments per year – several months early!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For retirees, ensuring financial security is a top priority. That’s why we’re reviewing the pension system to ensure it works better for everyone, helping people save more for retirement and boosting investment in the UK. We’re also looking at ways to improve workplace pensions, so more people can build up decent savings over their working lives.

These changes will mean a fairer system that gives people peace of mind in retirement, knowing they have the financial security they deserve.

While some seem more concerned with protecting extreme wealth, we are focused on protecting the people who keep this country running - both workers and pensioners who have spent their lives contributing to our economy and communities, and deserve security and fairness in return. This Labour government is delivering for the people who need it most.

If you have thoughts on what more the government can do to support you, please do get in touch at [email protected] .