Westminster Life: Ukraine fundraisers show compassion knows no borders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week has seen the war in Ukraine pass one thousand days in length, writes Sam Carling MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My thoughts are with everyone affected by this conflict around the world, and I wanted to take time this week to write about a recent visit to a local community group, Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, which is making an incredible difference in support of Ukraine and its people.

This group, which is composed of residents from our rural villages (Helpston, Bainton and Maxey to name a few) has grown into a powerful force for good – joining forces with volunteers from Poland and Ukraine itself. Their first mission in March 2022 involved delivering medical supplies to Kyiv during the early stages of Russia’s invasion. Since then, they’ve achieved extraordinary things: raising £300,000, delivering over 100 tonnes of humanitarian and medical aid, and providing vital support to front-line communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Christmas gifts for children to ambulances for military units, their work is a testament to what compassion and determination can achieve. They’ve also supported summer camps in Poland, giving respite and counselling to Ukrainian widows and their children. It’s clear their efforts go far beyond logistics – they’re offering hope and rebuilding lives.

Sam Carling MP with the Helping Our Ukrainian Friends group

During my visit, I was struck by the group’s passion and commitment. Their volunteers embody the very best of our communities, and their impact is a reminder of the powerful change that anyone can create when they come together.

In North West Cambridgeshire, I see this spirit of community action every day.

It’s groups like these, alongside our local charities and volunteers, that show how much we can accomplish when we work together. They inspire us to think about how we can each contribute, whether by donating, volunteering, or simply spreading the word about important causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My visit to Helping Our Ukrainian Friends’ annual art exhibition, a key fixture of their fundraising work, drove this home for me. When I was there, Richard – one of the founders and key activists of the group – made a point that particularly resonated with me: he described how on one of the groups’ delivery missions, Ukrainian residents told them how they particularly valued the way the group’s work was raising awareness, because keeping Ukraine on our agenda and in our news is so important to ensure our support for them remains steadfast.

I’ve been so proud of the continued support across the political spectrum for our friends and neighbours in Ukraine, since entering Parliament. This is in no way a political issue – it is something robustly supported across the House of Commons, and that is so valuable in ensuring the message we send as a nation is clear.

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends reminds us that no matter how daunting a challenge may seem, communities have the power to make an extraordinary impact. It was an honour to meet them and to see first-hand how compassion knows no borders.