Westminster Life: The importance of our green spaces

​Access to open spaces and green areas should not be a luxury – it’s essential for our physical and mental well-being, writes Sam Carling MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

From providing places for relaxation and recreation to preserving wildlife and helping communities thrive, these spaces connect us to nature in vital ways.

Recognising this, the Government has made green spaces a key priority, with measures in place to protect, expand, and improve access across the country.

Here in North West Cambridgeshire, we’re fortunate to have a wide range of green spaces that serve as havens for residents. From the vast landscapes of Ferry Meadows to smaller local parks, riverside paths, and village greens, these spaces play a central role in our community. They provide somewhere to exercise, gather with loved ones, or simply enjoy the changing seasons.

​Ferry Meadows – a green space for the benefit of everyone

Ferry Meadows is a shining example, but it’s just one part of a broader network of green spaces that enrich our area. I recently met with representatives from Nene Park Trust to talk about the work they do to preserve and enhance Ferry Meadows and the broader Nene Park Estate, as well as providing a range of activities for families and our community.

Their dedication to sustainability, biodiversity, and improving access is incredibly important, and it reflects the kind of commitment needed to preserve all our green spaces. Our discussion was also an opportunity to hear about the challenges they face and discuss how I can support their efforts, alongside the wider community, to protect these vital resources and deliver for everyone.

Of course, supporting green spaces isn’t just a local effort. Nationally, Labour has committed to creating new national forests, integrating green spaces into urban developments, and expanding the right to roam over public lands and waterways. Recent Government measures, like opening miles of river pathways and empowering communities to transform derelict land into parks, are steps in the right direction. Together, these initiatives aim to ensure that access to nature is a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

As winter settles in, our green spaces take on a particular beauty, offering quiet moments to reflect or opportunities for family adventures. From walking along riverside trails to exploring village greens and woodlands, these spaces are for everyone. Events like the upcoming Nene Park Winter Festival are also a fantastic reminder of how these places bring communities together, offering something for all ages to enjoy.

Protecting and enhancing our green spaces – both large and small – is crucial to ensuring both current future generations can enjoy their many benefits.

Whether it’s advocating for local projects, supporting national initiatives, or simply spending time outdoors, we all have a part to play in celebrating and safeguarding these precious places, and I will continue to fight for them in my role as North West Cambridgeshire’s MP.