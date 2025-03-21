Westminster Life: Tackling off-road bikes menace

Residents across the city - particularly in Hampton and Cardea - regularly raise concerns with me about the dangerous and antisocial use of off-road bikes and e-scooters, writes Sam Carling MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

These vehicles, often ridden illegally on pavements, footpaths, and through public spaces, are not only a serious nuisance but also a significant safety risk. So many of these off-road bikes don’t meet road-legal standards, so riding them in public places is downright illegal, and lots of e-scooters have been illegally modified to override safe speeds as well.

For many people, seeing groups tearing through residential streets or parks is deeply intimidating. Parents worry about their children playing outside - while older and more vulnerable residents, particularly those with mobility issues, feel unsafe walking in their own communities. I’ve heard from too many people who’ve had near misses, forced to step aside as riders speed past with no regard for anyone around them. This isn’t just a minor inconvenience - it is a major issue affecting people’s daily lives.

Last week, I raised these concerns directly in Parliament. It is clear this problem isn’t confined to Peterborough; MPs across the country spoke about similar issues in their own communities. The message from all sides was the same: more needs to be done. For too long, this type of crime has been dismissed as low-level antisocial behaviour. But the reality is that these bikes are not only disruptive, they’re dangerous, they cause damage to public spaces, and they leave entire neighbourhoods feeling on edge.

One of the biggest challenges has been enforcement. At the moment, police officers often have to issue a warning before taking action, which gives offenders the chance to disappear before anything can be done. This is understandably frustrating for officers and residents alike. And it’s led to a crazy situation where in many cases, police know who the repeat offenders are, but have been powerless to act.

However, Labour’s new Crime and Policing Bill will change this, giving police the power to seize and crush these bikes. Removing the warning requirement, which we’re doing, will make it far easier for officers to act immediately, putting an end to the cycle of repeat offending.

While this is a welcome step, enforcement alone isn’t enough. The police need the resources and support to tackle the issue effectively. That’s why Labour is investing in 13,000 new neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs, ensuring a visible presence in communities and giving officers the tools they need to crack down on antisocial behaviour.

Locally, we also need a more coordinated approach. That means ensuring that councils, neighbourhood teams, and local police are working together to target known hotspots and prevent these bikes from being sold without proper checks. It also means listening to residents and acting swiftly when problems arise.

Our community shouldn’t have to put up with reckless riders making our streets unsafe. Communities have the right to feel secure, and I will continue to push for the action needed to tackle this issue head-on.