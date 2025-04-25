Westminster Life: Reflecting on the values that bind us

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easter is more than a date in the calendar, it is a time for hope and renewal, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Easter is a story of hope triumphing over despair. As Christians gather to celebrate the resurrection, we are reminded of the power of faith to renew and uplift us. For many, Easter is a moment to reflect on the values that bind us: hope, compassion, and the enduring power of service to others.

This Easter Monday, we woke to the passing of Pope Francis. His legacy of public service and commitment to helping those in need is a lesson for all, regardless of faith.

Pope Francis dedicated his life to championing the poor, defending children, and speaking out against war and injustice. He was a tireless advocate for peace, calling for an end to conflict in Ukraine and Palestine, and condemning authoritarianism, wherever it appeared.

His legacy is one of humility, courage, and a profound commitment to serving those most in need.

In his words, “The tragedy we are experiencing summons us to take seriously the things that are serious, and not to be caught up in those that matter less; to rediscover that life is of no use if not used to serve others. For life is measured by love.”

Service is at the heart of Peterborough, seen every day in the dedication of our NHS staff, police, frontline public servants, and the volunteers who bring our community together. This commitment feels especially meaningful as we approach VE Day, a time to honour all who served and those who gave their lives defending democracy and freedom. Their sacrifice is the foundation of the liberties we enjoy today.

To help us mark this occasion together, the government has rightly allowed pubs to stay open later. As we gather, let’s not only celebrate, but also remember. We must never forget the price paid for our democracy, nor our ongoing duty to honour their service.

That duty extends beyond remembrance. It is only right that those who have served our country are properly supported when they return home. That is why I am proud to back the Government’s Homes for Heroes initiative.

For too long, our veterans have been let down by substandard accommodation and broken promises. Labour’s new Defence Housing Strategy, led by Defence Secretary John Healey, will overhaul military accommodation nationwide.

After 14 years of underinvestment, we are determined to restore dignity and respect to those who have given so much for us.

Service, in all its forms, is the thread that weaves our community together—from sacrifices made on the battlefield, to quiet acts of kindness in our neighbourhoods, to global calls for peace and justice.

As your MP, I am committed to upholding these values in Westminster and here at home.

If you or your family have been affected by issues raised in this column, or if you want to get involved in our work supporting veterans and strengthening our community, my door is always open.