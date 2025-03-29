Westminster Life: Potty about the state of our roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Fixing our roads and making travelling easier was high on the agenda for the Government this week, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Everyone is potty about potholes. The state of our roads has gotten worse and worse over recent years with council budgets cut and a stop-start approach to repairs. Figures from the RAC reveal that motorists encounter an average of six potholes per mile in England and Wales, with vehicle damage from potholes costing an average of £500 and significantly more for severe repairs. This new funding will make a real difference, covering the cost of repairing over 130,000 potholes across our combined authority area, improving road safety and easing the financial burden on drivers.

At the end of last year, the Labour Government announced an additional £10 million for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire to fix potholes and local roads. This brings our total to £37 million for the year ahead. The RAC and AA both welcomed the boost to funding.

This week, more details were announced on how this money should be spent. Under the new scheme, councils will be required to record their progress in repairing potholes or risk losing some of the extra funding.

Understandably, many residents may view announcements like this with scepticism. Previous governments have promised to tackle these issues but failed to deliver visible change. This Labour Government is doing things differently. By requiring councils to publish data on their progress, we are ensuring taxpayers have confidence that their money is being spent effectively.

This is just one part of Labour’s broader commitment to rebuilding Britain’s infrastructure under our Plan for Change. I’ll be working to make sure the council and partners use this money wisely to help back drivers and improve our roads.

But it’s not just about potholes, £4.8 billion has also been earmarked for major road projects nationwide. Among these is the long-awaited upgrade to the A47 junction which will improve links in the region and support economic growth.

Last week, ahead of these announcements, I had the pleasure of welcoming Labour’s Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander to Peterborough alongside Sam Carling MP. During her visit, she toured local bus services and met with several community groups campaigning for improved transport links in our area. It was inspiring to hear directly from passionate local people about why good transport is so essential for them and their families.

Transport is often an underappreciated issue but one that plays a crucial role in uplifting economies and providing opportunities, especially for young people. One of our most innovative schemes is the Tiger Pass providing £1 bus fares for under-25s. Over a million journeys have been taken now using the Tiger Pass since it was introduced by the Labour Mayor Nik Johnson and Deputy Mayor Anna Smith. And from April, concessionary bus pass holders can travel free all day as the 9.30 am start time will disappear again thanks to your Mayor and Deputy.

As your MP, I remain committed to working with local authorities and government ministers to ensure Peterborough receives its fair share of investment. Together, we can build a better- connected and more sustainable future for our city.