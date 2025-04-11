Westminster Life: Paving the way for a greener future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough is set to become a hub for clean energy, thanks to a major £350 million investment from National Gas this week, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Creating over 1,000 jobs, including 100 in Peterborough, these plans will see new equipment installed in Peterborough, St Fergus and Wormington, with work being completed by 2030.

The Werrington compression site has been powering Peterborough’s homes and industries for 50 years. What many don’t realise is that Peterborough sits at the heart of the national gas network. If the network were a train map, Peterborough would be Kings Cross — Britain’s key interchange.

The new turbines will not only transmit natural gas but are also hydrogen-ready, ensuring Britain’s critical energy infrastructure is prepared for the transition to low-carbon gases. This investment ensures our infrastructure can meet energy demands while paving the way for a greener future.

Andrew Pakes MP with Sam Carling MP and Councillor Dennis Jones.

As part of this announcement, I was pleased to welcome Minister for Industry, Sarah Jones MP to National Gas’s site in Peterborough. It’s great to see both government and industry recognising our city as a key player in energy security and the drive to net zero.

National Gas has highlighted Peterborough’s central role in this transition, from hydrogen blending to other crucial innovations for decarbonising industry and meeting Britain’s climate goals.

This project alone could bring dozens of new jobs to Peterborough, with more to follow as our role in Britain’s hydrogen economy grows. From hydrogen production to renewable energy systems, these industries promise long-term growth for our city. However, we must ensure it is local people who benefit from these opportunities.

That’s why I’m delighted that Peterborough College’s £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology is up and running. This cutting-edge facility will train students in modern construction methods, renewable energy systems and more. The centre will prepare young people for high-growth careers in net-zero sectors. Its collaboration with local employers ensures training meets industry needs, creating a pipeline of skilled workers ready to lead Britain’s green future. And ARU Peterborough is leading the way in new technology and clean energy as well, making us well placed to bring jobs and growth to the city.

In addition to formal education initiatives, organisations like Nacro Education are playing a vital role, empowering individuals through vocational training. Last week, I had the privilege of meeting staff and students at Nacro Education Peterborough. Their hands-on courses provide practical qualifications while building confidence and employability skills. With smaller class sizes and personalised learning approaches, Nacro ensures everyone can access opportunities in emerging industries.

These investments showcase Peterborough’s potential as a hub for green jobs and innovation. Our city is leading the way in shaping Britain’s sustainable future. Together with local organisations, we’re building pathways for residents to thrive in this exciting era of growth and sustainability.