Westminster Life: Making the city centre and high street better for all

The state of the city centre and our high streets was high on my agenda this last week, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

The rise in betting shops and gambling stores has been a long-running issue in Peterborough. Too many shopfronts are being replaced by fruit machines, betting shops, and vape stores. For years, I’ve argued that councils need stronger planning powers to control this trend, but it’s been difficult for local authorities to act.

Last week, I asked the Prime Minster in the House of Commons about the issue, and if the government would help places like ours take back control of our high streets. The number of betting shops and gaming arcades in Peterborough has grown rapidly. Residents are rightly concerned about their impact on antisocial behaviour and the character of our city centre.

This isn’t just a local problem. Nearly half of all betting shops are concentrated in the 20 percent of areas facing the most challenges, like Peterborough. These venues often cluster where communities can least afford the harms linked to problem gambling. Local campaigners, the Civic Society, and city councillors all agree that we need a plan for our city centre that puts community wellbeing first.

I’m pleased that the Prime Minister agreed to a meeting between government officials, myself, and local campaigners. I’ll be pressing for stronger planning powers so the council can limit the clustering of gambling shops and encourage businesses that bring lasting value to Peterborough.

Another issue filling my inbox is the misuse of e-scooters. Many of you have shared worrying experiences of being hit or narrowly missed by riders on pavements or in areas where they shouldn’t be. While e-scooters can be convenient, the law is clear: privately owned e-scooters cannot be used on public roads, pavements, or cycle paths.

Cambridgeshire Police have recently seized dozens of e-scooters and e-bikes in a crackdown on illegal riding, with many users being underage or riding dangerously. The risks to both the public and riders are real, and the police are working to educate and enforce the law. If you see illegal or dangerous e-scooter use, please report it to the police.

These issues are part of a wider challenge: tackling antisocial behaviour in Peterborough. I have been pushing for more visible policing in our city centre, and I’m pleased the Labour Government has given £2 million extra to Cambridgeshire to support new neighbourhood police. I am calling for the first of these new officers to be in the city centre, then expanded into our areas.

We are making progress, but there’s more to do. I will keep fighting for the powers, resources, and local voice Peterborough needs to build a high street and city centre we can all be proud of. Please keep sharing your experiences; they are at the heart of my work in Westminster and here at home.