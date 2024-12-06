Westminster Life: Kidney disease - a silent but devastating health issue

On Sunday, I had the opportunity to attend Kidney Research UK’s annual advent service here in Peterborough, writes Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

They’re the leading charity driving ground-breaking research to combat kidney disease and are based here in the city. They’re at the forefront of tackling a spectrum of kidney conditions that affect over 7.2 million people in the UK, and kidney disease has a particularly significant impact on our local population in Peterborough, with 8% of residents living with the disease.

I was shocked when I first heard that statistic, as this isn’t something we talk about enough - kidney disease is a silent but devastating public health issue. Many people remain undiagnosed until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage, and treatments for advanced disease – dialysis or a transplant – have enormous impacts on people’s lives.

The charity’s work is crucial in providing hope for patients and their families while striving toward the ultimate goal of a world free from kidney disease.

Sam Carling MP and Cllr Daisy Blakemore-Creedon with Edwina Towning and Sandra Currie (Kidney Research UK Chief Exec).

As I learned during the event, Kidney Research UK is not only funding critical research to develop new treatments and cures but is also lobbying policymakers to make kidney disease a national priority. The economic burden of kidney disease is already staggering, costing the UK £6.4 billion annually in direct NHS expenses alone - a figure that could rise to £10.9billion by 2033 if we fail to act. This underscores the urgency of early intervention, better prevention strategies, and equitable access to care.

In Peterborough, the challenge is particularly acute. Our city’s higher-than-average rates of kidney disease are influenced by factors like our city’s diverse ethnic makeup – as Black, Asian and multiracial people are up to five times more likely to develop kidney disease. Kidney Research UK is working with local clinicians, researchers, and patients to bridgegaps in care and ensure those affected have the support they need.

One of the most striking insights shared was the emotional toll kidney disease takes on patients and their families. Hearing individual people’s stories directly from them on Sunday was very powerful, and underlining the point around how silent kidney disease can be, I found out that my colleague Councillor Daisy Blakemore-Creedon (who represents Fletton and Woodston on Peterborough City Council) has a personal story of battling chronic kidney disease, as she was a speaker at the event.

While the statistics are daunting, there is hope. Early diagnosis and better disease management can slow the progression of kidney disease and reduce the need for dialysis. This is why Kidney Research UK is calling for a renewed focus on early screening programs, particularly for at-risk groups. Their recent report outlines practical recommendations for improving care pathways and addressing inequalities in kidney health.

Kidney Research UK’s mission reminds us of the power of research and advocacy to change lives. As they work tirelessly to build a future free from kidney disease, I’m proud to champion their efforts and ensure our community plays a leading role in this fight. Together, we can make a difference.