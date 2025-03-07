Westminster Life: ​Improving the health of Peterborough

It’s been a busy few weeks in Westminster and at home, focusing on tackling the challenges facing our NHS, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

Nothing is more important than improving the NHS and making it easier for all of us to access the healthcare we need, when we need it. I was particularly pleased to see our own Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice high on the list of hospices across England set to receive an initial £25 million, which is being released immediately, with £75 million more to follow from April—the largest hospice funding boost in a generation.

Speaking on the announcement, James Sanderson, Sue Ryder’s CEO, commented that funding “will help hospices continue to improve the essential care we provide to people with terminal illness.” I’m looking forward to seeing how Sue Ryder uses the investment to improve services at Thorpe Hall and in the community.

However, improving healthcare services extends beyond just hospice care. Last week, I welcomed Health Secretary Wes Streeting to our NHS Dental Access Centre in Midgate, where we discussed Labour’s commitment to tackling the NHS dentistry crisis and delivering better care for patients here, and across the UK.

Peterborough City Council's Cabinet Member for Health Shabina Qayyum, North West Cambs MP Sam Carling, Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Combined Authority Deputy Mayor Anna Smith and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

In Peterborough, the government will deliver an additional 14,000 urgent care dental appointments over the next year, as the first stage in fixing NHS dentistry. This is crucial, given that tooth decay remains a leading cause of hospital admissions for children aged 5 to 9 in Peterborough.

Another of the biggest issues I hear about is the difficulty in getting a GP appointment. The dreaded 8am scramble and long phone waits are simply not good enough. That’s why I’m pleased we’ve reached a landmark agreement with GPs to “fix the front door of the NHS”.

This isn’t just about tinkering around the edges; it’s a fundamental shift. We’re slashing red tape and eliminating pointless box-ticking exercises, freeing up our GPs to care for patients. A key aspect is the return of the family doctor, ensuring patients can see the same doctor at every appointment.

From October, GP surgeries must allow patients to request appointments online throughout working hours. This will ease pressure on phone lines and improve triage based on medical

needs. We’re backing these changes with the largest funding boost for General Practice in years—an extra £889 million, bringing the total GP contract spend to £13.2 billion in 2025/26, a 7.2% increase outpacing overall NHS budget growth.

Rebuilding the NHS after years of neglect is a monumental task. But these announcements signal our commitment to delivering on our promises. We’re not just investing money; we’re implementing structural reforms to make the system work better.

As your MP, I’ll continue pushing for the resources and reforms Peterborough needs. This is just the beginning of our Plan for Change, but I’m confident we’re on the right path. I look forward to hearing your views as we work together to ensure that everyone in Peterborough has access to the healthcare they deserve.