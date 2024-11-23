Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are starting to the green shoots of change in Peterborough and the country, but there is still much to do, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

The opening of the new Odeon cinema in Queensgate is an indicator that things can improve in Peterborough. It has been a long time coming, but a welcome attraction to bring more people in the city centre. It is also a commitment to local jobs. We also know further investment is coming with new stores in the pipeline and the Station Quarter regeneration just around the corner.

It is important to celebrate these changes but there is much more to do. I’m optimistic about the future of the city but we need the council, police and other partners pulling in the same direction. This is especially true for the city centre where we need the police and council to work better together to tackle antisocial behaviour issues.

Over the last week in Parliament, I’ve had the privilege to raise a number of issues important to our city. I’ve highlighted the vital work of Peterborough College in bringing businesses together to create new apprenticeships and training opportunities for young people.

The opening of the new Odeon Cinema at Queensgate is a positive step forward for the city centre

I raised the potential for Peterborough to be the Kings Cross station of a new green hydrogen energy network thanks to work by National Gas, Peterborough College and ARU Peterborough. National Gas has one of the most important gas facilities in the country near Werrington. Upgrading that facility for hydrogen will create new green collar engineering jobs and opportunities for local people.

We also got the positive news this week of an additional £10 million for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire to improve our buses. Buses are vital for many families but over the last decade the number of bus miles travelled in Peterborough has fallen by half. We need to reverse that.

The House of Commons also voted for an Armed Forces Commissioner this week. The first duty of any Government is to keep our country safe. We are a patriotic city and many of our residents serve and risk their lives for the defence of our nation. I am deeply proud of our Armed Forces. The new commissioner will be independent of government and provide a direct point of contact for serving personnel and their families to raise issues which impact on service life.

I also had the opportunity to raise the great work of the Light Project direct with Ministers in recognition of their support for veterans – and others – facing homelessness. The Government has recently announced an additional £75,000 to help the city deal with rough sleeping this Winter. And I will work with the Light Project and others to continue to get us the money not just to tackle rough sleeping but also to help homeless families turn their lives around.

There are still difficult issues. The decision to open the Dragonfly Hotel to home asylum seekers is the wrong decision. Peterborough is a welcoming and tolerant city, but I do not believe the hotel is suitable. I’ve already met with Ministers and the Home Office and am working to ensure the hotel is stood down as soon as possible.