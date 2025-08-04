Westminster Life: Holding water companies to account

Environment Secretary Steve Reed who announced the proposed changes welcomed by Sam Carling MP. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The state of Britain’s water system has been a serious concern for many years - from rising bills to polluted rivers, and a structure that too often lacks accountability, writes Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

After decades of under-regulation and inaction, the Labour Government is rebuilding the system with stronger protections for both people and the environment.

One of the first steps is replacing Ofwat, the current regulator, with a new body that will have real teeth. Currently, four separate agencies share responsibility for water regulation - Ofwat, the Environment Agency, Natural England, and the Drinking Water Inspectorate. That split has led to delays, confusion, and gaps in enforcement. The new system will bring all that under one roof, with renewed focus: clean water, lower bills, and proper accountability.

That matters not just nationally, but locally too. Every community relies on water infrastructure - whether it’s ensuring that drinking water is safe, that sewage systems are fit for purpose, or that local rivers and lakes are protected from pollution. People in our area care deeply about the environment, and there’s frustration that river health has been allowed to decline for so long. It’s right that steps are finally being taken to change that.

The new regulator will be given powers to hold water companies to account, stop sewage pollution, and push for investment in cleaner infrastructure. A new water ombudsman will also be introduced, making it easier for people to challenge poor service and get money back when things go wrong.

Bills are another key issue. In the last year, some households have seen the steepest water bill increases in over a decade. The system needs to reflect the fact that water is an essential utility, not a source of excessive profit. Reforms will give the new regulator powers to ensure fair bills, and to rein in the kind of executive bonuses and dividend payouts that have drawn so much criticism in recent years.

The Labour Government aims to halve pollution in waterways by 2030 - a clear target, and one that will require continued pressure and oversight. Protecting the environment is now back where it should be: a priority, not an afterthought.

Water affects every household, every day. Fixing the system isn’t about party politics - it’s about doing what works, and making sure services are built around public need, not private interest.

This new framework marks a major shift - and it sets the foundations for long-term improvement.