Westminster Life: Helping our children thrive

Over the past few months, I’ve heard the same concern raised time and again from parents, teachers, and pupils across our communities: too many young people are struggling with their mental health, and getting support can be far too difficult, Sam Carling MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

That’s why I’m proud that the Labour government is now taking action to turn that around - expanding access to mental health support in schools and helping to tackle the root causes of poor attendance and behaviour.

This year alone, nearly a million more children across the country will benefit from in-school mental health teams. These specialists work directly with pupils and school staff, offering a range of support from one-to-one sessions to group work designed to build resilience and manage anxiety.

Here in North West Cambridgeshire - where we have fantastic schools, but also real pressures - I know this will be welcome news. When children get the right help early, they’re better able to stay in education, thrive socially, and fulfil their potential. It also eases the burden on overstretched teachers, who too often are left trying to juggle wellbeing concerns on top of their core work in the classroom.

Sam Carling MP with headteacher Charlotte Blake and pupils at Wittering Primary School

This rollout marks a major step in delivering on the promises Labour made at the last election - with all children set to have access to mental health support in schools by 2029. It’s part of our broader Plan for Change to give every child the best start in life and improve education across the board.

Alongside this, Labour is launching new support for schools struggling most with attendance and behaviour, including 500 schools that will receive intensive help tailored to their needs. These efforts will be backed by a network of attendance and behaviour hubs, connecting schools with a track record of success to those facing the greatest challenges.

None of this is about quick fixes - it’s about laying the groundwork for long-term improvement. Poor attendance has a lasting impact on children’s life chances. We know that pupils who are persistently absent from school go on to earn significantly less and face greater challenges later in life.

Tackling this means joining the dots between mental health, attendance, and behaviour - and supporting children inside and outside the classroom. It’s why Labour is also hiring 8,500 more mental health staff and 6,500 more teachers across the country, so young people can get support when they need it.

Our schools do amazing work every day, often in tough circumstances. I’ll keep working to make sure the government backs them with the tools, resources, and support they need - and to make sure families here in North West Cambridgeshire feel the benefit of Labour’s Plan for Change.

Because when we invest in our children’s wellbeing, we invest in our future.