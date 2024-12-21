Westminster Life: Enjoy the big day but spare a thought for others

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let's spare a moment to thank those keep us safe and well over the festive period, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes

Christmas is a special time. The run up to the big day is often filled with a certain festive chaos that we have all come to expect. We find ourselves dashing around making and unmaking plans, shopping, cooking and let’s be honest, panicking, at this time of year. This is my first Christmas as our city’s MP and I’ve already had the pleasure to join carols and services at Kingsgate Community Church and St John’s in the city centre.

We are only able to commit our minds to our own festive preparations because countless workers have selflessly forgone the opportunity to do so. For those dedicated to public service the kind of concerns many of us have around planning Christmas would be a luxury.

While most of us are unwrapping gifts, sharing meals, or enjoying festive traditions, thousands of public sector workers are clocking in for another shift. Nurses, doctors, and paramedics are on standby, ensuring care and compassion are never more than a phone call away.

Vast numbers of public sector workers will be busy on Christmas Day

It has been a privilege to meet with so many of them since being elected. It helps me represent their – and your – concerns better on the national stage. And helping the NHS is one of my priorities.

Retail workers and delivery drivers facilitate our Christmas preparations by dutifully providing service with a smile during the Christmas rush. It is essential that their contributions to our festive season are not forgotten.

Social care workers continue to support the elderly and vulnerable, while transport staff and utility workers make possible the travel that allows our nearest and dearest to be with us for Christmas day. Just last week, I had the opportunity to visit Sue Ryder at Thorpe Hall to thank the incredible team in advance for their work.

Police officers remain on patrol, protecting communities, preventing crime, and responding to urgent calls. Missing out on time with their own families to keep ours safe.

Firefighters stand at the ready to respond to scenes many of us can’t even begin to imagine. Putting themselves in harm’s way to battle blazes whilst many of us sit around the comfort of fireplaces in our own homes.

Christmas should remind all of us just how vital these workers are to the fabric of our society. Without their hard work, many of the joys of the festive season would not be possible.

It’s not just on Christmas Day that these workers make a difference. Over the past year, they have been there for us during crises big and small. Maintaining our health services, teaching our children, ensuring our streets are clean and safe, public-sector workers are the backbone of our country. Yet, their contributions too often go unnoticed or undervalued.

This Christmas let’s take a moment to appreciate not just what they do, but who they are. Heroes who put others first and in doing so, allow us to live our lives.

So, as you enjoy your Christmas, spare a thought for the public sector workers who make it all possible. Perhaps take a moment to say thank you to someone you know in the NHS, emergency services, or another public service.

To all those working tirelessly this festive season: thank you. Your dedication, compassion, and resilience inspire us all. From my family to yours, I wish everyone—especially our public sector heroes—a very Merry Christmas and a peaceful, Happy New Year.