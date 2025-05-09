Westminster Life: Coming together as a city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

80 years ago, the freedoms we enjoy today were defended by our remarkable Second World War generation, writes Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes.

It was moving to see union flags draping the city centre this week for VE Day. As we mark 80 years since Victory in Europe, our nation joins brave Armed Forces personnel and veterans to reflect, rejoice, and remember.

Thursday evening, a beacon was lit outside the Town Hall, one event among many that I look forward to joining in the coming days.

Peterborough is a patriotic city, proud of our Armed Forces, veterans, and the families who support them.

Thank you to everyone who has organised or taken part in events over the last few days, in particular, our veterans’ groups and the Royal British Legion.

This Government is committed to strengthening support for veterans and the Armed Forces community.

This year we will mark the 80th anniversaries of Victory in Europe with VE day and VJ Day on August 15, commemorating the end of the Second World War.

It is only right that in honour of this fact, the government act to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served, and their families.

This week, the Government announced VALOUR, a new veteran support scheme designed to make essential care and support more accessible.

Backed by £50 million in funding, it aims to improve services for veterans.

The Royal British Legion has welcomed this initiative and will work with government to ensure its success.

I also want to see more businesses and organisations sign up to the Armed Forces Covenant. We must do better to support those who have served and their families. As your MP, I will push the Government and local agencies to do more.

In recent weeks, I have spoken with councillors and residents about the future of the Industrial Hub. The proposed closure and relocation caused distress for users and their families.

Let me be frank: Peterborough City Council needs to learn lessons about how it handles change. Councillors may have voted for the Budget but the impact on the Industrial Hub was never explained to them, the Cabinet or the cross-party Financial Sustainability Working Group.

The good news is that the Cabinet Member and local councillors have come together and agreed the hub will remain open. There will be a consultation on how to develop and sustain the service.

I thank the Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and the Council Leader for meeting campaigners and listening to their concerns.

The lesson here is clear: better decisions are made when people are involved.

Finally, it has been election season.

Congratulations to Paul Bristow on becoming our new Mayor.

Though we may represent different parties, we both love our patch. I look forward to working with him to make Peterborough a better place to live