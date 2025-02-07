Westminster Life: Celebrating our railway heritage

There are few better ways to explore the heritage of our region than through the Nene Valley Railway - and I was delighted to visit this week to see the work being done by its dedicated team of volunteers first-hand, writes Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

For over 40 years, Nene Valley Railway has preserved an important piece of our local history, offering local residents and heritage rail enthusiasts from further afield the opportunity to experience steam train travel and learn more about the history of rail.

Based at Wansford Station and running through the city to Yarwell Junction, the railway is a living museum, home to steam and diesel locomotives, historic carriages, and even the original ’Thomas’ – which was built in Peterborough and continues to delight visitors of all ages.

During my visit, I had the opportunity to activate one of the railway’s manual signal boxes (which are still in use on some commercial rail lines too!) and learn more about the skills required to keep the railway running smoothly.

Sam Carling MP alongside Nene Valley Railway's "Thomas".

The work of the dedicated volunteers, who manage everything from restoration to daily operations, is truly impressive. Their passion ensures that generations to come can continue to enjoy and learn from this important part of our history.

But Nene Valley Railway is more than just a piece of the past - it’s an asset to our region today. It plays a key role in local tourism, attracting visitors from across the country.

Events like steam galas, dining experiences, and themed weekends offer something for everyone, helping to grow the local economy.

I was heartened to hear from the team that sales for their upcoming event with the famous Flying Scotsman steam train have gone brilliantly, and I’m really keen to support them.

The railway has even made its mark on the big screen, featuring in films and TV shows, including James Bond’s Octopussy and GoldenEye, as well as Poirot and Eastenders.

The railway also provides valuable educational opportunities. From school visits to hands-on learning experiences, it offers a unique way for young people to engage with history and engineering.

Heritage railways like this one don’t just preserve the past - they inspire the future, whether that’s through skills training, volunteering opportunities, or simply sparking a passion for rail travel in a new generation.

I would really encourage anyone that hasn’t visited Nene Valley Railway to do so – I didn’t know much about heritage rail before my visit, but learning about the value they bring to our area has been really worthwhile. It’s no surprise they were given the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award last year, placing them in the top 10% of worldwide visitor destinations. Our city has so many hidden gems like this, and we should all be proud of them.

A huge thank you to the volunteers and staff at Nene Valley Railway for their hospitality. Their dedication keeps this historic railway going, and I look forward to seeing it continue to thrive for many years to come.