Westminster Life: Celebrating our Community Champions

Sam Carling MP at the Community Champions Alliance

It was a real privilege to join the Community Champions Alliance recently to mark their second anniversary, and to say a heartfelt thank you to the people powering change in Peterborough, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

In a room full of grassroots organisers, community leaders, and volunteers, I was struck again by something I’ve seen time and time again across our city: the determination, passion, and pride people feel about helping Peterborough thrive.

Whether it’s supporting people into safe, affordable housing, running local festivals that bring us together, or providing the sort of quiet, everyday support that often goes unseen - the impact of community work can be profound. And too often, it goes unrecognised.

That’s why events like this are so important. Not only do they celebrate the organisations and individuals doing incredible work across our city, but they also remind us how vital these groups are to the bigger picture - helping people feel safe, connected and supported in their day-to-day lives.

There is a real sense of shared purpose in Peterborough that was evident throughout the event. From conversations about food banks and youth programmes to discussions about mental health support and community

spaces, I heard from people who are not only deeply committed to their work, but also to each other. They are determined to lift the whole city, together.

This sort of social infrastructure is the foundation of a strong community, and it’s something our Labour Government is committed to backing. At the Budget, we saw the beginnings of a new approach, including a social impact investment vehicle to help fund innovative projects that tackle deep-rooted challenges.

We’ve also committed to publishing a new Civil Society Covenant, setting out a clearer and stronger relationship between Government and the charity sector.

That’s not just about words on a page. It’s about recognising that the people best placed to respond to challenges in Peterborough are often those who live and work here. And when charities, community groups, businesses, local government and national policymakers pull together in the same direction, we can make a real difference.

I spoke recently at the Allia Social Impact Summit about that very point: that economic growth shouldn’t just be about numbers on a spreadsheet, but about the lives it improves and the communities it strengthens. If growth doesn’t reach people in Peterborough, then it isn’t doing its job.

So I want to say thank you again to everyone involved in the Community Champions Alliance - not just for inviting me to be part of the evening, but for everything they do. I left the event feeling hopeful, energised, and more convinced than ever that the answers to many of our biggest challenges lie within our communities.

We’ll keep working together - across sectors and our city - to deliver a fairer, more connected, and more hopeful future for Peterborough.