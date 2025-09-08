Westminster Life: Building the best start for every child

The government has launched www.beststartinlife.gov.uk

Every parent wants their child to have the best start in life – to be safe, healthy, and ready to thrive when they start school, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

But for too long, early years support in this country has been fragmented, underfunded, and confusing to navigate. Too often, the children who would benefit most from help in the crucial early years have missed out.

That is why the Labour government’s new Best Start in Life strategy matters. Families can now access 30 hours of funded childcare from the term after their child turns nine months – saving parents up to £7,500 a year. More than half a million children are already benefitting from expanded hours for under-twos, helping parents work more, boosting family income and lifting more children out of poverty - including here in our region.

But there’s much further to go. Families face rising costs, stretched services, and a childcare system that has too often put profit before quality. The Best Start in Life strategy begins to change that – expanding free childcare, while focusing more widely on quality early education and support for parents.

A big part of this will be the new Best Start Family Hubs. These will be rolled out to every local authority in England, bringing together services under one roof – from midwives and health visitors to early education and community support. Many people will remember Sure Start centres, introduced by the last Labour government. They transformed access to services and gave countless families the helping hand they needed. These new hubs aim to capture that same principle: joined-up, local support for children and families.

Another important step is addressing the childcare market itself. With government now funding the majority of early years hours, it’s right that we stop leaving provision to chance. That means ensuring there are enough affordable, high-quality places – not just in wealthier areas, but in the communities where they’re needed most.

There’s also support for the workforce, with incentives to attract and retain early years teachers in disadvantaged areas. Anyone working in childcare will tell you it is a tough job, too often undervalued, yet it is some of the most important work there is. If we want children to get the best start, we must invest in the people delivering it.

Alongside this, families will benefit from new online resources. The government has launched beststartinlife.gov.uk, a one-stop site with information on free childcare, breakfast clubs, and local support. For many parents, especially those juggling work and caring responsibilities, having clear and accessible information can make a real difference.

Here in Peterborough, I’ve seen how investment in children’s opportunities pays off. The Holiday Activities and Food programme – which Labour has just confirmed several years of funding for – gives local children a safe place to play, learn, and eat well during the school holidays. The new Best Start in Life strategy builds on that same principle: that every child, whatever their background, should have the chance to reach their potential.

This is not a quick fix. Closing the opportunity gap in early childhood will take time, resources, and determination. But it is one of the most important investments we can make – in our children, in our communities, and in the future of our country.