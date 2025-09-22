Westminster Life: Building Skills for the Future

Sam Carling MP receives his badge after meeting the Guides

Last week, I had the pleasure of visiting Hampton Guides, where I joined the group as they worked towards their My Views badge, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The badge encourages young people to think about the issues that matter to them, develop their own opinions, and learn how to express those views confidently and constructively.

We had some fantastic conversations, and I was struck by the group's curiosity and enthusiasm. It’s always refreshing to see how openly young people approach big questions - often with an honesty and creativity that we could do with more of in politics. As part of the evening, they also introduced me to the art of making s’mores, which was a first for me and a great deal of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the session, the Guides presented me with my own badge to take back to Parliament. That small gesture meant a lot, not because of the badge itself, but because of what it represents - young people being encouraged to take part in civic life, build confidence, and see themselves as part of the community around them.

Organisations like Girlguiding do vital work here in Peterborough and across the country. They give young people opportunities to learn new skills, gain new experiences, and form lasting friendships. But perhaps most importantly, they create safe, supportive spaces where young people feel empowered to have their voices heard. Whether it’s learning how to cook, talking about current events, or simply sharing ideas, the Guides help build confidence that will serve these young people for the rest of their lives.

Community groups like these are part of the fabric of our city. They don’t always make the headlines, but they have a huge impact on the lives of those involved. Time and again, I see the difference that volunteers and leaders make by giving up their evenings and weekends to support the next generation. Their commitment and energy are what make these groups possible, and we owe them a great deal.

Visits like this also remind me why it is so important to ensure that young people feel connected to politics and public life. Too often, politics can seem distant or unwelcoming, but in truth, decisions made in Parliament affect young people as much as anyone else. Encouraging them to take an interest and to share their views is not just good for them - it’s essential for the health of our democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m grateful to Hampton Guides for inviting me along, for the thoughtful conversations, and for the s’mores. Most of all, I’m grateful for the reminder of how much energy and promise there is among the young people of our city. If we nurture that potential and ensure they have the opportunities to thrive, Peterborough’s future will be in very good hands.