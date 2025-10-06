Westminster Life: A plan for change

The Prime Minister meets young people taking part in Piano lessons

At Labour Party Conference this week, the Prime Minister set out a plan to rebuild Britain for the long term, writes North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

It was a reminder that change takes time, but also that people have waited long enough for a government that works for them.

That starts with rebuilding trust. Politics should be about delivering results that make a real difference, not chasing headlines or looking for short-term wins. The focus now is on getting things done properly - whether that’s improving access to a GP, cutting waiting times, or creating good jobs that people can rely on.

The plan announced this week includes practical steps to deliver exactly that. Labour is investing in skills and apprenticeships, bringing back targeted maintenance grants for university students, and ensuring every young person has a clear route into work or training. That’s how we give people the security to build a good life close to home, and how we make sure local businesses have the skilled workers they need to grow.

We’re also building more affordable homes - including the next generation of new towns - and investing in clean energy through Great British Energy, which will help bring down bills and create jobs across the country. It’s about a fairer deal for people who have been working hard but feeling left behind.

Closer to home, that commitment to renewal means real investment in our city and the wider region - from tackling youth unemployment to improving local infrastructure. There’s already funding coming into our communities to improve local spaces and facilities, and I’ll keep working to make sure that continues.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the kind of country we want to be. We can’t move forward by turning on one another or pretending there are easy answers. The politics of blame and anger - whether it’s coming from Reform or anyone else - offers no solutions to the challenges we face. Division might make headlines, but it doesn’t rebuild communities, and it certainly doesn’t pay the bills.

Real change comes from working together - government, councils, charities, businesses, and local people - to deliver steady, lasting progress. That’s what people want: competence, honesty, and a government that keeps its promises.

The direction is right - rebuilding strong public services, creating good jobs, and restoring a sense of security after years of decline. It will take time to turn things around, but the foundations are being laid for real renewal. That renewal isn’t just about the economy or public services - it’s also about the kind of country we want to be.

The recent attack on a synagogue in Manchester was a stark reminder of how important it is that we all stand together, and I want to make my support clear for Jewish constituents during this difficult time – if there is anything I can do, please reach out. We must never allow division or hatred to take root.