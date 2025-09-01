Westminster Life: A Peterborough summer, new beginnings at Westminster

A pop-up surgery over the summer break

The new parliamentary term begins this week, and after spending the summer in our city, I am back in Westminster bringing Peterborough’s voice to the national stage, writes city MP Andrew Pakes.

This summer has reinforced that Peterborough’s greatest strength is found not just in our history or geography, but in our people: hard-working, generous, and determined to make our city even better.

Summer in Peterborough is never dull. It is a privilege to meet and hear from so many volunteers and groups across the city. Public service can sometimes be a thankless task, so thank you to everyone working to make our city a better place to live.

I made the most of my time by meeting local businesses to talk growth, holding pop-up surgeries in supermarkets, and catching up over coffee mornings. There’s no substitute for hearing directly from those I represent: concerns about schools and the cost of living, pride in our charities and volunteer groups, or ideas for making Peterborough thrive. From estate walkabouts with police to coffee mornings with parents about the SEND system, every day has offered a new lesson and a reminder of why public service matters.

Alongside local work, there’s been plenty of summer fun, and I’m proud of what Peterborough offers. With the wonders of Flag Fen and the 46th Annual Beer Festival, the city’s spirit has been on full show. From daleks at Peterborough Museum to the Fens flag at Thorney Museum, it has been a great summer of visits.

Amidst the sunshine, we’ve made serious progress. I’m delighted that Peterborough will benefit from the government’s £600 million extension of the Holiday Activities and Food Programme. For the first time, this will guarantee funding for three years, meaning thousands of local children will have access to nutritious meals and enriching activities during the holidays, relieving pressure on families and helping every child thrive. This is a big win for our city and for parents who want the best for their children.

But it’s not just about national headlines. I’ve also been working closely with the City Council and local partners on a project close to my heart: a new regional swimming pool. For too long, families have gone without the facilities a growing city needs. I promised to fight for investment and a credible business plan, and we’re closer than ever to delivering this vital resource for residents of all ages. With the Lido celebrating its 90th anniversary next year, as well as the City of Peterborough Swimming Club, 2026 will make a splash.

Elsewhere, I continue to press the government on local issues, such as ending the use of the Dragonfly Hotel as asylum accommodation. Our city is proud to do its bit but cannot be asked to shoulder more than its share. We are reducing the number of hotels and sending more people back who shouldn’t be here, but we need to go faster. We need to fix the foundations, getting immigration right, getting more neighbourhood police, reducing NHS waiting lists, and improving opportunities for our young people.