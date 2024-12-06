Town Hall View: Success story that is still being written

At Wednesday night’s Full Council meeting I highlighted and welcomed two vitally important announcements from Government which should have a huge impact on the future of the council and our city, writes council leader Dennis Jones.

​The first relates to the under-funding of local councils – a major issue that was largely ignored by the previous Conservative government for the past decade.

I’m pleased to see the current government understanding the issues that we and many other councils are facing and taking steps to address an outdated and inefficient funding system. Too many councils have so far failed financially, issuing Section 114 notices, with many, like ours, getting through by the skin of their teeth and facing enormous pressures. These pressures, which we have inherited from those who were responsible for running the council before us, are now forcing difficult decisions.

However, the message from government is that they are listening, and several measures were announced last week in the Local Government Finance Policy Statement which gives hope for a brighter future – a future where councils get the funding they need to provide important services for a growing and more complex population.

​The official launch of The Lab at ARU Peterborough

Local authorities such as ours with social care responsibilities will get the largest Core Spending Power increases in 2025-26 – that’s the money we are allocated per person to deliver services. Resources will also be directed towards authorities with higher levels of deprivation and less able to generate council tax income, and there will be extra funding for the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions.

There will be a full package of funding reforms in 2026-27, and this will be the start of a multi-year settlement where councils can properly plan the delivery of services longer-term.

We should find out more in the provisional settlement which is expected later this month and will keep you updated. For now, it is good to see that Government is recognising the vital role that councils play in providing important services for residents and is focussed on giving us the resources we need to do so.

In further good news, Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has been chosen by the government as one of eight youth trailblazers to be established across the country.

The trailblazers project, unveiled by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall MP during a visit to Peterborough College last week, is part of a £240 million national package of reforms to help more people out of economic inactivity and into employment.

As one of just eight regions selected as a Youth Guarantee Trailblazer, Peterborough and Cambridgeshire is set to play a key role in pioneering new approaches to support 18–21-year-olds who are currently Not in Education, Employment, or Training.

The announcement comes with extra money – details of which are yet to be announced and again, I will keep you posted.

One of the city’s biggest success stories of recent times is our new university, ARU Peterborough and the great thing about this story is that it’s still being written. It’s been fantastic to watch the university establish itself and become a key part of the local community since opening in 2022 and last week I was honoured to attend the official opening of The Lab, which is its newest building.

It’s a highly impressive facility, containing a microbiology lab, a tissue culture lab, a range of engineering workshops, high quality teaching spaces and the Living Lab, designed to host public engagement exhibits and events.

The Lab is going to be a huge boost for our city and region going forwards, increasing higher skills and supporting local growth and investment. It will not only benefit students, but thousands of residents and visitors with an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

By having an outstanding university, we can further boost the skills and earning potential of our residents and bring the whole city more economic prosperity for years to come. We can attract new people to Peterborough and keep some of those who previously may have left for better jobs elsewhere.

Over the past fortnight we’ve been raising awareness about domestic abuse against girls and women as part of this year’s national White Ribbon campaign.

We recently raised a White Ribbon flag at Peterborough Town Hall to show support to Peterborough’s survivors of domestic abuse and have been promoting messages of support on our social media accounts.

This included a short film showcasing lived experiences of domestic abuse victims. The video found can be found on our website with the stories, presented by actors, focusing on the steps they’ve taken to rebuild their lives. It’s not an easy watch, but it’s well worth seeing.

A special event is also being held tomorrow (Friday) as part of the campaign. This will see the Rock Choir perform in Cathedral Square in front of the Guildhall from 12.30pm. The first four songs of their set will be dedicated to domestic abuse victims, with song selections made by the victims themselves. During these songs, choir members will hold the place cards, allowing victims to remain anonymous while seeing their experiences represented. Please come along and support if you can.

Finally, I’m delighted that pantomime season is upon us once again, oh yes it is! And here in Peterborough there are plenty of performances for all the family to enjoy.

Just two examples are The Key Theatre’s production of Show White which kicks off on Saturday running until 5 January, whilst The Cresset’s performance of Cinderella starts on December 14 and runs until 31 December.