Town Hall View: Proud to be boosting youth services

A typical Youth Zone set-up

Our administration is actively working to make Peterborough a child friendly city, giving children and young people fantastic opportunities to build skills for life and work, writes City Council deputy leader Mohammed Jamil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We already have ambitious plans to develop a Youth Zone and our work has been further enhanced by an exciting national initiative, which will see youth services expanded in the city.

I’m incredibly proud that the council is one of just 12 local authorities to benefit from a share of £88 million from the Department for Culture Media and Sport, aimed at re-connecting young people with their communities and offering them opportunities to fulfil their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will see youth clubs and schools supported to offer more after-school activities, whilst organisations like the Scouts and Guides will deliver more places in local communities.

City Council deputy leader Mohammed Jamil

Our ultimate aim is to deliver a high-quality out-of-school offer which could include opportunities for young people to enjoy outdoor adventures, volunteering and much more. We want young people to engage more with the real world, spending less time behind screens and helping them develop key skills rather than being left behind.

Once we have received full details of how much funding we will get, officers will work with partners to draw up an action plan aimed at developing a high-quality offer for young people and implementing a transition back to local youth services leadership.

Securing funding from this vitally important scheme is a big feather in our cap and also demonstrates this government’s steadfast commitment to supporting young people, following years of underfunding from previous governments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I look forward to seeing us develop a local youth offer addressing what young people in Peterborough want, reflecting their changing needs and enabling them to lead richer lives.

I would urge everyone to attend a poignant ceremony tomorrow (Friday 15 August) to remember the service and sacrifice of those who fought for their country to mark VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day).

As part of national events to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we are commemorating the occasion with a Civic Procession and Service from 2.30pm outside Peterborough Town Hall.

Please come along if you can and recognise those who gave so much. VJ Day was the final victory in a war that changed the world, and it is vitally important that we honour those who served in the Far East with enduring gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a proud multicultural city it is also important to remember that people from several countries from the Commonwealth such as Burma, The West Indies and India who fought for the Allies in the conflict. We must make sure that their legacy is passed on to future generations and their sacrifice is never forgotten.

Young people across Peterborough will be receiving their A-Level results this week and I would like to wish everyone the best of luck.

Teachers, support staff, parents and families have played a vital role too – supporting, encouraging and inspiring our young people to do their very best.

If you do not get the grades you were hoping for, please do not give up on your ambitions because there are so many options still available. There is also a range of help for anyone unsure about their next steps and needs advice, whether that’s over future careers or further education opportunities. Anyone in need of careers advice can visit https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk or call their helpline on 0800 100 900. Anyone who is anxious or struggling can visit www.keep-your-head.com/cyp

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, I would like to wish everyone in our communities who is celebrating Independence Day of Pakistan today (Thursday) and Indian Independence Day tomorrow (Friday) the very best, please enjoy these historic occasions.