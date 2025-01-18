Town Hall View: It is hard to picture a future without our magnificent Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Our city’s historic Cathedral is a spectacular local landmark, and I’m deeply saddened that it is facing a critical challenge to stay open, writes city council leader Dennis Jones.

On Monday I had the honour of speaking at the launch event of an urgent fundraising appeal to secure its future.

Without raising £300,000 by the end of March, the Cathedral may no longer be able to open seven days a week to welcome visitors, host events, or even provide a space for prayer and reflection.

The Very Reverend Christopher Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, said in his opening speech that they have done as much as they are able, reduced costs as much as possible, been as creative as they can, but they simply cannot make ends meet.

As a council facing stark financial challenges I can fully sympathise with their position, and we will do all we can to support this urgent appeal.

It’s hard to picture a future without this magnificent venue which has been a cathedral since 1542, and a place of worship dating back to the Anglo-Saxon period. It’s the final resting place of Katharine of Aragon, and, for a time, served as the burial place for Mary Queen of Scots.

We must never lose sight of this rich history as it’s so integral to our city. However, the Cathedral isn’t just a place of the past; it’s a space that future generations can both appreciate and use.

Losing the Cathedral would mean losing a place for people of all faiths, and none, to gather. It would mean being deprived of a wealth of events, activities, performances, as well as a space for prayer.

We’ve also seen some fantastic events held there over the past few years, drawing people from far and wide. For example, The Monsters of the Sea exhibition last year attracted over 30,000 visitors.

It’s no surprise that the Cathedral is the number one visitor attraction for the city on Tripadvisor.

After all the Cathedral and its team have given to our city over the years, I sincerely hope that this is the first step for the people of Peterborough and beyond to return the favour and help keep it open for everyone to enjoy.

•A key regeneration project moved a step closer recently with the granting of planning permission just before Christmas for Cygnet Bridge, a pedestrian footbridge over the River Nene.

Our additional £2million funding request for the project, was first heard this week at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) Investment Committee for which unanimous support was given. The next steps are for the request to be heard at the CPCA’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee later this month.

Final approval will then be sought at the CPCA’s main board thereafter. The request for additional funding has been submitted to cover design modifications, including using more steel and increased sewer diversion costs.

I know there have been lots of comments about this on our social media pages and in the media, particularly around whether we should be spending money on a bridge when our finances are so tight. However, it’s important that people are aware that this is funding we have attracted from central government to spend on growth projects and it’s not from the council’s corporate budget. We couldn’t use it to provide day to day services.

The project will be funded entirely by the Town’s Fund Government programme, the CPCA and developer contributions known as SIL and Section 106. We can only use the money from the Towns Fund for the bridge, as it is ringfenced for this, and not on anything else.

The bridge is a vitally important piece of infrastructure to better connect the Embankment to Fletton Quays, an area of the city that’s seen a lot of investment. It will also directly link people to the Goods Shed, which is being developed into a food and drinks hall. People may not realise the full benefit of a bridge right now, but they will once this area is further developed. Watch this space – literally.

•Peterborough’s Family Hubs scheme has been a real success story in recent times, with the hubs providing vital support for children and parents across the city. I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve received funding from government to continue running the scheme, meaning that we can support even more families, build on the remarkable achievements of the scheme and look to open more hubs this year.

By supporting families at the earliest opportunity and delivering services that help families create supportive, stable environments for their children, the Hubs are having a hugely positive impact on many people’s lives across Peterborough.

I also want to thank our partners who work so hard alongside us and have helped make Family Hubs valued parts of our communities. I’m really looking forward to seeing these successful partnerships continue, enabling us to carry on delivering this vital support.

Continuing with the Family Hubs theme, we are launching free parenting courses at the venues this month. These include courses for parents of 2–12-year-old children, one for parents of 2–12-year- old children with SEND and a course for parents of teenage children aged 11 to 16.

If you are parent and struggling with any aspects of the role or would like some practical advice and the chance to meet like-minded people, then please consider taking part. The courses will be run in a relaxed informal environment. Everyone will be made to feel welcome. For more information or to book onto a course, email [email protected]. To find out more about Family Hubs in Peterborough visit here.