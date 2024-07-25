Rotary Corner: £500 raised at charity event with TV personality Rosemary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the great joys of being part of Rotary International is that you get to meet and hear amazing people from all over the world.

There are approximately 1.3 million Rotarians in 33,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries around the world, they all have the Rotary motto at heart “Service above self”.

Apart from raising money for much-needed charitable causes, they also have a great deal of fun, food and fellowship.

A Cheese and Wine evening hosted by the President of the Rotary Club of Stamford, Val Lofthouse, was held in Ryhall Village Hall in June and raised over £500 for local charities. The amazing spread of cheeses, over two tables, was kindly donated by Andy Leeson, a new member of the Club.

TV personality and author Rosemary Shrager interviewed by Steph Moon

The speaker for the evening was Rosemary Shrager who regaled an audience of 80 plus with amusing stories of her life and careers, so far. Rosemary is a well known chef who has several television shows to her credit (Ladette to Lady, Rosemary Shrager’s School for Cooks, Royal Upstairs Downstairs, Cooking With the Stars and as a contestant in I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here).

She is the author of many books, e.g. Yorkshire Breakfast, Absolutely Foolproof Classic Home Cooking and Absolutely Foolproof Food For Family & Friends. Following on from her cookery career she is now recognised as a successful crime writer.

Her advice at the end of the evening was “Never look back” coupled with “Never be afraid to ask for help.“

The following day she and her granddaughter joined the Club at lunch where she stated age is no barrier to getting things done, noting that the older generation is the backbone of the country and without their volunteering skills, many a charity would fail.

With that in mind, her planned escapade next June is to journey from John o’ Groats to Land’s End on a tricycle, fitted with a motor, purely to help her up hills of course!

This adventure is in aid of Food Poverty.