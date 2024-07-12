Rotary Corner: Providing vital support for city’s Women’s Aid
Their B-United project is unique in exclusively supporting male victims, and this year they launched E-Scape, working on prevention, with children and young people.
Anne’s House opened in January, a safe place for women to seek support, the first of its kind in the region, offering an internet cafe, library, a free shop, prayer room and group work. Peterborough Women’s Aid also supports women fleeing domestic violence, at high risk of being killed, through their refuge service. In 2023 they had 851 referrals into their services, an increase of 27% compared to the previous year.
The Rotary Club of Peterborough Ortons, through their recent fundraising, were able to send £500 to support this very important local project. This will pay for a cooker in the new home, six counselling sessions for a survivor in a refuge, and three family days out for families that may never has experienced this before. The difference this makes is immeasurable. One of the women recently said, “Staying with you made me feel like me again, and without your support I would be dead! Thank you so much for all you have done for us over the last few months.”
Peterborough Women’s Aid relies heavily on donations from individuals and businesses to keep their life-saving services open. They are an organisation committed to ending domestic violence.
