Rotary Corner: Keeping the outstanding work of EACH going

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH) delivers lifelong care that includes a comprehensive range of services to support both bereaved and non-bereaved families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​ Their aim is to ensure the best possible quality of life for babies, children and young people. Their supportive care is all-encompassing and if required this includes specialist nursing, therapies and ongoing wellbeing care through all the ups and downs.

Depending on the families’ needs and wishes, they can provide care in one of their hospices, which they have in Cambridge, Norwich and Ipswich, providing the care that is needed for babies and children with life-threatening health conditions, particularly for those children who need 24/7 care, not only for the babies and children themselves, but also for their siblings, parents and wider family network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three hospices are safe places where, in spite of their physical or mental challenges, the children are able to enjoy life to the full, as they receive the best medical, psychological and emotional care available - which has been rated as “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission.

EACH relies heavily on fundraising and Rotary has helped with its donation.

Through ongoing fundraising, the Rotary Club of Peterborough Ortons was Recently able to donate £500 towards the outstanding community work of EACH. As the charity only receives 15% of its income from the government, county councils and the NHS, they have to raise £7.5m from donations and fundraising activities, in addition to the £8.5m fundraised through their charity shops.

On their website www.each.org.uk you can read little stories and videos about the children that have been cared for by EACH. Without the support of charities such as Rotary International, businesses and individuals, the work would not be able to continue.

If you wish to join a local Rotary club and make a difference in your community, then check out the website www.rotarygbi.org