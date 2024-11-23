Rotary Corner: How we’re making a difference throughout the world​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recently the Rotary Club of Stamford set up a stall on the high street near the library to raise awareness of the global impact of Rotary International and the benefits of joining a local Rotary club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Not only does Rotary provide fun, food and fellowship but also raises important funds for charities, both locally, nationally and internationally.

With over 1.2 million Rotarians in 33,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries, the impact, as you can imagine, is enormous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Rotary high street stall leaflets were distributed from some of the organisations the Club have been supporting, such as MindSpace, Evergreen Trust, Rutland Sailability, SHEP (Stamford Home Essentials Project) and EACH (East Anglia Children’s Hospice). There was a great deal of interest in Rotary activities and many conversations were had with shoppers and passers-by who wanted to know more about the activities of Rotary.

The Rotary stall fundraising in Stamford

Rotarians were also on hand to describe the activities which were illustrated by a display of photographs of various local and international projects which they have supported over recent years. The Rotary Club of Stamford is twinned with the Rotary Club of Kandy in Sri Lanka, and has supported many of that Club’s projects in Sri Lanka.

There was a wide selection of items for sale, such as bric-a-brac, plants, books, board games, etc, kindly donated by club members and the proceeds from the sale raised £130 which will go into the Club charitable fund, to continue to help local charities in their valuable work. The items remaining on the stall at the end of the day were then donated to the high street charity shops.

Club President Val Lofthouse declared the day to have been a great success and a very satisfying way of promoting Rotary’s activities and its contribution to helping those in need in their community and beyond.

If you would like to make a difference and join Stamford Rotary Club, which meets at The George Hotel in Stamford every Wednesday at 12.45 pm, then contact www.rotarygbi.org for further details.