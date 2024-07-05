Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rotary Club of The Deepings recently held their annual 10K and Fun Run which drew together runners from across the region, both young and old.

With perfect running conditions, the event was an enormous success, drawing participants and spectators alike, and raised in excess of £4,000 for local charitable causes.

The Men’s 10K race witnessed a thrilling finish, with Lee Mullen from the Skegness & District Running Club emerging victorious. Mullen completed the course in an impressive 33:45 minutes, setting a swift pace from the start. Following closely in second place was Dylan Tomaslli from Hunts AC. The third spot was claimed by Brian Corleys of Bushfields.

The Ladies’ 10K race was equally captivating. Katie Vargeson, showcasing remarkable endurance and speed, won the race with a time of 41:23 minutes. She was followed by Paula Downing from the Mablethorpe Running Club and Claudia Nevett rounded off the top three.

The Fun Run was a highlight for many, with Finley Smith taking the top spot with an impressive time of 10:47 minutes. The first female finisher was Courtney Harding, who completed the run in 14:18 minutes.

Families, friends and supporters lined The Deepings School playing field, cheering on the runners and creating a vibrant environment that highlighted the spirit of Market Deeping.

Rotarian and Race Director Terry Murphy expressed his gratitude to all the volunteers, sponsors and participants who made the day possible.