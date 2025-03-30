Political View: Why your input is so important

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

April 11 is a pivotal date for the city: it’s the start of public consultation for the draft local plan. Your feedback is vital, writes Conservative Group press officer John Howard.

Last week I attended the joint scrutiny of the local plan and it’s clear that with the pressure from central Government targets, some of the contents of the plan will make challenging reading.

At the scrutiny, a few amendments were tabled to try and take certain areas out of the draft plan.

The Conservative group abstained from these amendments, as the public must have their say on the full draft, otherwise they’d be nothing left in the plan.

Conservative Group councillor John Howard

We would have sat their all night taking out all the work that officers have done to this point.

We need housing, we need community infrastructure, and we need to ensure that not only do people call Peterborough their home, but also that they spend their leisure time in the city too and contribute to the local economy.

The devil is in the detail, so please ensure you engage in the feedback opportunity.

Lots has been said about Werrington Fields, and whilst there isn’t a perfect compromise, the final paper did include a 15m perimeter concession which it was suggested the academy would support.

The amendment that was voted on instead hasn’t been tested, as Councillor Allen said in his column last week, and all that’s been voted on is more uncertainty and more delays for the Werrington community – for the pupils and residents.

It was strange that if any amendment was to be supported, that it didn’t come from the Werrington Councillors themselves, especially as they are in the second largest group on the Council.

And stranger that they’d support another delay and more uncertainty, but those with a keen eye on local politics won’t be surprised.

Two things you should know about Peterborough First: they say they’re independent. They are a registered political party, and you will find their registration on the electoral commission website. They say they’re not whipped. But some may wonder why Councillor Hogg of the Liberal Democrats is tabling amendments for the Werrington Councillors rather than the group itself, and if not a whip, they seem to be mostly supporting the Liberal Democrats voting behaviour in the chamber recently.

The Conservatives are one of only two political groups in the chamber at present who respect the governance of the Council and are trying to ensure that Council business can continue without blockers, for the sake of residents of the City.

The Conservative group is being proactive and positive in how it behaves in the council chamber. Whilst we work positively locally, the Combined authority elections are becoming nasty and personal.

This is probably a sign of desperation, as Labour leaflets from Anna Smith continue to suggest Paul Bristow doesn’t live locally, when he has said a million times, he lives in Wansford.

You will see Paul is taking this on the chin and rising above the nastiness with a positive programme: Dualling major A roads, connecting our towns and cities with faster trains, being high profile and visible and freezing the combined authority element of tax.

The public want to hear what candidates will do, and Paul is telling them!

The great British spring clean is underway in the city. I supported the amazing students of Hampton College with their community litter pick last week alongside ward colleagues and will be in Hampton this weekend with the Peterborough Litter Wombles.

A huge thanks to everyone who’s volunteered and supported the events.