Political View: Why it is time for positive thinking

At the Conservative Conference I witnessed a well-attended event with a buoyant upbeat mood and attendees keen to hear from each of the 4 Candidates making their case for leadership, writes Conservative Group deputy leader Steve Allen.

When sifted by MPs this will see two remaining contenders put to a ballot of party members, with the new leader set to emerge by November 2 . It was reassuring to hear well balanced and thoughtful proposals from each of the contenders, and I felt each presented an excellent platform which would see a revitalised party go forward with new ideas and a passion to present a solid case for Government.

Locally my positive mood has been challenged by the situation that with less than 10 weeks to the Christmas lights switch on that the City Council is begging local businesses for money to pay for it.

No additionality, nothing new, no great innovations….just funding to allow the event to go ahead!

What on earth is the Labour administration doing if they can’t even get this organised in time! It seems they are following a poor national lead; as a party who’ve not had a good start in government.

Indeed perhaps the same can be said for Labour here: Dementia funding cut, the Werrington fields fiasco, the imperative to sell off the council’s farm estate, and an ‘in year’ £11 million budget gap (and they are looking at £25 million Black Hole for next year). It is worth reminding residents that during our time running the council things were never this bad!

We need to get our city back onto a positive footing.

Positivity in Local Government is a catalyst for change and a powerful force that can transform local governments into thriving communities. When leaders and residents alike embrace an optimistic outlook, it creates a ripple effect that benefits everyone involved.

Positive attitudes foster a sense of hope and possibility, encouraging residents to become actively engaged in their communities. When people feel connected to their local government, they are more likely to participate in civic initiatives, volunteer their time, and support local businesses. This increased engagement leads to stronger communities and a greater sense of belonging.

Moreover, positivity can inspire innovation and creativity within local government. When leaders and staff approach challenges with a growth mind-set, they are more likely to explore new solutions and experiment with different approaches, this leading to improved services, more efficient operations, and a better quality of life for residents.

We need to see movement in the direction of improved facilities for our young people; how about some good news on the progress for a Youth Hub for the city, or blue sky vision for a replacement regional swimming pool?

Can we look to emulate the initiative of Mildenhall In Suffolk where joint funding by an the local authority, the local Academy Trust , Suffolk Constabulary, the DFE and Sport England has seen the realisation of an all embracing hub facility incorporating a swimming pool, college, health centre, library, family hub, Job Centre and multi-agency offices.

This kind of facility has seemingly been overlooked by the City Council when agonising over the localities review, or of more concern probably dismissed due to over-egged safeguarding concerns.

Peterborough needs to restore positivity; it is a crucial ingredient for successful local governments. Only by fostering a culture of optimism and engagement, can officers and councillors create communities that are vibrant, resilient, and able to realise their full potential.