Political View: ​We should all value Free Speech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When my Conservative Group colleague, Councillor John Howard took the reins of the column last week, he provided a comprehensive overview of the current City Council position and various developing situations, writes Steve Allen, Conservative Group press officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week Council business can be summed up in one word. BUDGET!

With the Full Council meeting on Wednesday being after my copy deadline, and with business very much dedicated to getting this year’s budget approved, there is little to add until the outcome of Councillor’s deliberations are determined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So perhaps you will allow me to meander away to more philosophical musings.

Deputy Conservative group leader Steve Allen on the value of free speech

There are lots of words currently being used in various forms of the media regarding the thin line that currently exists between what is accepted as banter and what could be regarded as offensive.

Surely the issue is all about tolerance, and valuing Free Speech.

Banter is playful, friendly teasing, in theory enjoyed by all involved. It strengthens bonds through shared humour and light heartedness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking offence arises when banter crosses a line, causing hurt or discomfort.

However, this line is subjective, varying between individuals and contexts.

Key differences lie in intent and impact.

Banter aims to amuse, not offend. If the “target” feels hurt, it’s no longer banter, regardless of the speaker’s intent.

Power dynamics also matter.

Joking down at someone, especially a subordinate, differs greatly from friendly ribbing among equals.

However, perception comes into play, as much as intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, open communication and freedom of speech is crucial. If unsure, generally we err on the side of caution; but on social media platforms that is often too late.

Certainly, offence can be caused without the ‘culprit’ even be aware of the misdemeanour, at least until someone expresses discomfort.

Clearly healthy banter fosters connection, while hurtful “jokes” can damage relationships. However, if the interaction is in real time and face to face this allows the opportunity to recant or adjust the stance; this however is absent online.

Therefore, we must deduct that in the main it is our online interactions, and the way be behave on social media that is both the cause and consequence of people’s perception of rude or offensive behaviours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely what we all crave for tolerance to be returned as the agreed standard position, for free speech to be understood as sometimes likely to result in us hearing something we don’t like or have a view against.

I believe rules increasingly being created to protect people from perceived harm have become overreaching.

Being upset or offended shouldn’t be the concern of the State.

Silencing free speech harms democracy, culture and individual resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking offence has become a full-time obsession for some. Although its surely a given that we don’t want to create a sociopath’s charter, neither should we seek an ultra-cautious straight jacket mentality.

The age-old Children’s rhyme ‘Sticks and Stones’ was used as a defence against name calling and verbal bullying. Perhaps we should take on board the sentiment as a route through the ever-changing world of social interactions.

Words Words Words – they’re everywhere! But let’s use them with due care and regard to others. And in doing so we should accept that ‘taking offence’ should not be the norm!

Like entitlement, (taking) offence is a position that should be used with absolute and unerring care.

Now then………… about the Budget