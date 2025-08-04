Political View: Visitor Economy Strategy, or simply more joined up marketing

Town Hall Steps - Cllr Steve Allen, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald and Cambs & Peterborough Comb Authority Mayor Paul Bristow

A lot of wise words have been shared both internally within the council, and in the media, over the past week or two bemoaning the overdue delivery of a Visitor Economy strategy for our city, writes Cllr Steve Allen, Conservative Group Deputy Leader.

Having attended numerous meetings over many years, the quest for both a Tourism Strategy and a Cultural Strategy is deeply embedded in my understanding of what is needed to improve the image and appeal of Peterborough.

We certainly have a lot going for us. A quick ‘off the cuff’ list would obviously include the Cathedral, Nene Park, Flag Fen, our City Centre Museum, Nene Valley Railway and the Railworld Wildlife Haven, the iconic open air Lido, three active theatres and the Annual Great Eastern Run; all assisted by our position as at the crossroads between The Midlands and East Anglia, and the fantastic rail links to London and the North of England.

We have a diverse population that has been able to interact and coexist to good effect.

The city enjoys a wide range of restaurants providing dishes of multiple ethnic origins, all adding to the interest and appeal of a night out in town.

Our ‘high street’ has fared well during a difficult economic period; certainly, showing great resilience compared with other Cities and regional centres.

Could things be better; of course they could!

It’s arguable that those involved in the leisure market could have seen the fragility of the swimming ‘offer’ before the demise and demolition of the Regional Pool, and that perhaps an indoor market should have been developed before the tired and failing facility we had in place was lost to a housing development.

However, with a positive approach to the fore, let us acknowledge the excellent work currently being put into making the city more appealing.

The Cathedral has joined with many of its counterparts around the country and rather than just shaking collection boxes at diminishing congregations has grasped the nettle of commerciality by staging appealing and well attended concerts and events. Ever resourceful Nene Park trust has an established programme of events to draw customer throughout the year. A big plus of course being the well-used Ferry Meadows Caravan and campsite being adjacent to the park to accommodate out of town visitors.

To generate more energy and visitor numbers clearly a more formal initiative must be finalised. Should that be with the much-delayed Visitor Economy Strategy, or more simply by establishing a Destination Marketing Organisation?

This can be achieved by the major players in the area that stand to gain from a successful outcome and should perhaps include the local authority but need not do so.

If we are to achieve the goal of attracting more visitors and generating economic benefits for our area this must be a way forward. Companies and organisation with a common goal of attracting visitors and thus generating economic benefits for the city, working with various partners in the tourism, culture and hospitality sectors should work together to develop joined up marketing strategies that will showcase all the area’s attractions; then sell sell sell - by every means available to interested parties far and wide.

So, the real need is for dynamic, effective and joined up MARKETING, and this is very much in the hands of all of those involved in seeing a successful outcome. It’s essential those in the sector work together to shout about what our city has to offer in the way of facilities, events, restaurants, places to stay, and things to do.

Importantly, and to paraphrase the Billy Joel hit of the 80’s…… Tell Them About It!