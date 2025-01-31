Political View: Time to pull together to resolve this issue

Conservative councillor John Howard

After an eventful few weeks, I had my first full council meeting back in my old home with the city’s Conservative group, writes ​John Howard, Conservative Group Joint Press Officer.

Enough has been said on my reasons for rejoining, but I’d like to thank everyone in the group who’s made me so welcome and the (mostly) cross-political civility in supporting my decision.

The council meeting was uneventful in the end, with the last-minute withdrawal of a decision on Werrington Fields.

We have seen two cabinet meetings, a full scrutiny meeting and the abandoned paper for the full council meeting on this subject since May’s administration changeover.

This delay is at odds with the cross-political agreement to seek the best compromise and balance on Werrington Fields.

Peterborough’s previous MP and our current candidate for the Combined Authority Mayorship, Paul Bristow wanted a compromise, much as the new Labour MP Andrew Pakes does as well.

Everyone in the chamber wants a resolution, so whilst the political push is there, let’s get this resolved. We have a great sympathy for the residents and users of Werrington fields, equally for the students of Ken Stimson Academy.

There is a balance to find as the stream of DFE letters keep reminding us.

We call on the Four C’s Academy Trust to pull together with the politicians and officers to get this resolved sensibly, and quickly, so that everyone affected can see a resolution.

I am fortunate to continue to be entrusted as the chair of the Financial Sustainability Working Group. This group was founded by Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald and former colleague Andy Coles and is a safe space where all persuasions of politics can sit at the same table and really get a chance to drill into the detail of budget positions and proposals. In the last few months, the work of the group has been more under the spotlight, no more so than in the budget proposals to mothball the Lido.

Every political group was appalled by the suggestion of mothballing the lido and all rejected the proposal.

A lot of work went on in the FWSG meetings to thrash out ways to protect the Lido. The outcome is what we will all remember, and that is the Lido is safe for 2025.

It is a shame after all the cross- political work done on this, that the headlines didn’t reflect the work that every party put into fighting for the Lido but we are happy knowing the outcome is the best one for the city.

Discussions continue about the Museum and the libraries, and the Conservative stance is to ensure the best outcome and protection of services.

Councillor Allen and I spent a lot of time reviewing the library estate and we still believe more work should be done to transform these spaces and save more than the suggestion of just three libraries.

We also hope that with the support of the Friends of Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery group, the council can also protect our museum and find the best way to make it sustainable.

It’s great to read positive stories about our city, and we should celebrate those who stand up to try and make a difference.

Reading about Izaak’s vision of a multi-purpose new leisure facility with go- karting provision for Queensgate is a welcome, optimistic vision.

It’s also heartening to see the support for our much-loved Cathedral with their Cathedral in Crisis appeal.

We will see the return of the iconic Flying Scotsman to Nene Valley Railway, and the railway is another vital local attraction in need of support too.

Let’s celebrate those who are contributing to the positives of the city and support them however we can by donating, sharing social media and most importantly, attending events at places like the Cathedral, museum and Nene Valley Railway to give them the boost they need and deserve.