Political View: Principled opposition – Conservatives choose order over opportunism

Cllr Steve Allen & Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald at NFU stand - 2024 Conservative Conference

We now know that the proposed “takeover” of Peterborough City Council has failed, writes Conservative Group deputy leader Steve Allen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge came from a loose coalition of Peterborough First, Liberals, Greens and independents, and if successful would likely to have created a fractured and incoherent administration, united more by opportunism than shared vision.

The Conservative group’s refusal to back this reflects strategic foresight—recognizing that unstable governance would hurt the council's ability to address pressing challenges such as: Children’s services, delivery of the local plan, supporting the council budget and the proposed local government reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just because you can cobble together a majority doesn’t mean you should, especially when it risks possible dysfunction and the likelihood of delayed outcomes.

Local government in the region is already in the process of navigating a major upheaval, with challenging discussions around the restructuring required, and a pressing deadline in pursuit of providing all cities, towns, villages and rural communities across 6 authorities with a sustainable model to create 2 new unitary authorities ensuring equitable outcomes for all.

During this process the electoral cycle is likely to be severely disrupted, with council elections for the current authorities next year, then only 12 months later ‘all out’ elections across every council for a shadow authority. There is a point of view which I support in that elections in 2026 should be cancelled to provide a ‘fallow year’ in preparation for “all outs” across the board in 2027. This would minimise yet more disruption and a costly exercise for local authorities; not the mention political parties and their candidates having to campaign for just a 12month tenure.

Despite Chris Harper of Peterborough First saying, “Vote Conservative, Get Labour,” the reality is the Conservative group opposed the motion to remove the Labour minority administration for well-considered reasons; believing it was likely to have created a fractured and incoherent administration. Indeed, supporting a single party minority (even Labour), ensures that decisions on budgets, planning and reorganisation aren’t constantly vulnerable to collapse from an unstable alliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, voters expect their elected representatives to prioritise public service, not political games. The Conservative group's stance shows we are willing to act in the best interest of residents—even if it means supporting our political rivals to ensure good governance.

In opposition the Conservative Group we will continue to robustly hold Labour to account, uphold democratic norms and position ourselves as the credible opposition for the future.This isn’t a retreat—it’s leadership. It's about proving to the public that Conservatives can govern not just when they have power, but with well held principles, distinguishing us from parties more interested in political manoeuvring than delivering for communities.

As we head towards the final Council meeting prior to the summer recess, we find ourselves looking forward to the holidays, then swiftly followed by the Autumn Conference round. This year Conservatives convene in Manchester.

I am hoping to attend, not only for the political speeches in Conference Hall from our leaders, but importantly for the assorted fringe meetings, and the exhibition hall where there is the opportunity to engage with a selection of service providers and support organisations – including of course the NFU. Indeed, last year at Conference, together with group leader Cllr Fitzgerald I spoke to their representatives – obviously in particular regarding the unfair and inequitable Family Farms tax!

With Labour currently backtracking on several ill-judged and ill-thought-out policies, we can only hope that this will be the next to be reviewed, revised and represented in a fairer format.